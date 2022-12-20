Gwen Stefani says her and Blake Shelton's tabloid covers double as home decor

Give Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton style points.

When asked by The Wall Street Journal if she and Shelton have a copy of his People's Sexiest Man Alive cover in their house, the “Hollaback Girl” singer said that’s not exactly the magazine that made it onto their walls.

“We don’t. That’s a good idea,” she said. “You know what we do have? When we built our house last year in Oklahoma, (in) one of the bathrooms going out to the pool is every single tabloid cover, made into wallpaper. You go in there and you’re like, ‘Oh, my God.’ It’s pretty funny.”

Shelton was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2017, a few years before he and Stefani married in 2021.

Gwen Stefani says she and Blake Shelton have some unusual reading material in their bathroom. Trae Patton / NBC

The couple met while working as coaches on “The Voice," where they began a relationship that eventually led them to tying the knot.

However, Stefani and Shelton won't be mixing business with pleasure for much longer. The show’s 22nd season wrapped last week and Stefani won’t be returning for the 23rd, while Shelton has announced season 23 will be his last.

“I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson (Daly) and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani!” Shelton said in a statement announcing his decision.

Stefani also cried at one point when the cameras stopped rolling during the finale.

“I walked over to Gwen’s chair after the cameras went off and she’s over there literally sobbing,” Shelton told ET Canada. “She was like, ‘This is our last time that we’re going to do this together.’”

“It will be the last time she and I do this together, and it is crazy to think of how the show changed my life,” he added. “I was so wrapped up in this that I didn’t even think about that, and now you’re trying to make me emotional!”