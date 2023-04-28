Zooey Deschanel celebrates Jonathan Scott’s birthday with photo tribute: ‘Eternally grateful’

Zooey Deschanel is counting her blessings as she celebrates a very special day with her boyfriend, Jonathan Scott: his 45th birthday!

The actor and singer sent lots of love to the "Property Brothers" star in a sweet Instagram post on April 28.

“Today I celebrate this wonderful man. I am eternally grateful the universe sent you in my direction. You are my person, my partner, my favorite,” she captioned the post.

“I love you Jonathan!" she added, concluding her message with a heart and other emoji.

Deschanel, 43, shared a slideshow of photos with her main squeeze to mark the occasion. In the first, the happy couple pose against a gorgeous sunset. Subsequent snapshots show the duo sharing a kiss, huddling together for a photo and posing on the red carpet.

Scott commented on the post, "You’re my birthday wish (and every other wish) come true."

Deschanel's followers gushed over how cute the couple are. Her "New Girl" co-star Hannah Simone left the following message for her pal: "YOU TWO," adding a couple of heart emoji.

Deschanel's fans echoed those sentiments, with one writing, "Y’all gonna make me cry," and another commenting, "This is what True Love looks like."

Earlier this week, Deschanel posted a sweet photo of herself with Scott as they posed in a photo booth.

"My favorite photo booth partner," she captioned the post.

Earlier this year, Scott celebrated his love on her birthday and posted a video montage of their relationship through the years.

“You just keep getting even better. Happy Birthday Zooey,” he captioned the post. Deschanel replied, “I’m the luckiest girl!”

The duo haven't been shy about their love for one another. After they met in 2019 while filming an episode of "Carpool Karaoke," Scott and Deschanel went public with their relationship a few months later. In 2021, the couple purchased a home together.

Scott has also gotten close to his girlfriend's two children, daughter Elsie, 7, and son Charlie, 5. Last November, Deschanel told TODAY.com that Scott is “an amazing stepdad.”

In an interview with TODAY.com earlier this year, Scott said he and Deschanel "enjoy every minute" of co-parenting with the kids' father, Jacob Pechenik. He also said having his girlfriend's children in his life has been a blessing.

“I always knew I would be a great dad — former clown, magician, I can build stuff — and it’s been incredible,” Scott explains. “You see your life transform, your priorities become your kids, and when they have a performance that they’re doing at school, or working on some of their homework, or whatever it might be, it’s a joy.”