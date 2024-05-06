Met Gala 2024 guest list: Who's attending the Met Gala?

The Met Gala is a who’s who of celebrities, designers, tastemakers and more who dress to the nines — and on theme — for the first Monday in May.

This year’s May 6 event, taking place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, celebrates the 2024 theme “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” marking the opening of The Costume Institute’s spring exhibition.

While the guest list for the Met Gala is always under wraps, expect to see Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour in statement-making looks as they serve as co-chairs for this year's Costume Institute Benefit.

The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” with the exhibition inside centered around three “zones” — land, sea and sky, per Vogue. “It is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion,” Andrew Bolton, the curator in charge of The Costume Institute, said.

The theme is always up for interpretation when it comes to the attendees and designers, but we can seemingly expect florals for springs, earth tones, hues of blues and vibrant colors and designs.

The Met Gala is fashion's biggest night with memorable and outrageous outfits being the talk of the town. Rihanna, Blake Lively and The Kardashian-Jenners are always can't-miss stars on the red carpet.

The annual Met Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The spring exhibition will run from May 10, 2024, until Sept. 2, 2024.

See the notable names who attended the 2024 Met Gala below, along with pictures of what they wore.

TODAY.com will be updating this as the stars arrive.