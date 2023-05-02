The Met Gala is one of New York City's biggest annual event. From the coveted invitation to attend to the wild styles, it's a can't-miss moment for pop culture's elite to converge in the Big Apple.

This year's fundraiser in honor of the Metropolitan Museum of Art theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," the legendary German designer, who died in 2019 at 85.

In addition to the many celebs who took inspiration from Lagerfeld's oft used black and white color palette and love of pearls, some stars took things more literally — including Jarod Leto and Doja Cat who both dressed as the late designer's cat, Choupette.

Jared Leto

Jared Leto reveals he is behind the cat costume. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Doja Cat

Doja Cat also went with a cat theme. John Shearer / WireImage

Lil Nas X

Musician Lil Nas X bedazzled himself and was nearly nude for the event. John Shearer / WireImage

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh wore a very tall headpiece. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna arrive late to the Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Michaela Coel

Michaela Coel donned a slightly sheer bedazzled gown. John Shearer / WireImage

Glenn Close

Glenn Close wore a gown with a very large ruffled train. Noam Galai/GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

David Byrne

David Byrne brings a bicycle to the red carpet. John Shearer / WireImage

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega. Kevin Mazur/MG23 / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham. Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Jennifer Lopez

"I wasn't sure about the hat but now I'm kinda feeling it," Lopez told Vogue on the carpet. John Shearer / WireImage

Eryka Badu

Erykah Badu went with a white stringy look. Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23 / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Olivia Rodrigo

Rodrigo in a black and white number. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Lily Collins

Lily Collins' gown spelled "KARL." Kevin Mazur/MG23 / Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Jeremy Pope and Olivier Rousteing

Jeremy Pope and Olivier Rousteing. Noam Galai/GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Pope's train featured an artistic rendition of Lagerfeld. Cindy Ord/MG23 / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kendall Jenner

Jenner donned a sparkling black bodysuit with caped sleeves. Noam Galai/GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Cardi B

Cardi B had two looks for the night. She first exited The Mark Hotel in a sparkling pink look with an elaborate pink tulle element. Gotham / GC Images

She then changed into this more classic gown for the red carpet. She told Vogue it was meant to be inspired by classic Chanel fashions and her hair was a tribute to Lagerfeld. Noam Galai/GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor wore this tweed look with an interesting cutout. Kevin Mazur/MG23 / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe wore a sheer tent-like outfit for the event. ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

Harvey Guillén

Harvey Guillén went with a pink tweed tux with oversized flowers. Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23 / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Yung Miami

Yung Miami in a sheer black feathered look. Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Sora Choi

South Korean model Sora Choi wore an elaborate tweed look. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Elle Fanning