/ Source: TODAY
The Met Gala is one of New York City's biggest annual event. From the coveted invitation to attend to the wild styles, it's a can't-miss moment for pop culture's elite to converge in the Big Apple.
This year's fundraiser in honor of the Metropolitan Museum of Art theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," the legendary German designer, who died in 2019 at 85.
In addition to the many celebs who took inspiration from Lagerfeld's oft used black and white color palette and love of pearls, some stars took things more literally — including Jarod Leto and Doja Cat who both dressed as the late designer's cat, Choupette.