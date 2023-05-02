IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The most outlandish looks from the 2023 Met Gala

It's the first Monday in May and you know what that means: Wild looks on the steps of the Met.
By Samantha Kubota

The Met Gala is one of New York City's biggest annual event. From the coveted invitation to attend to the wild styles, it's a can't-miss moment for pop culture's elite to converge in the Big Apple.

This year's fundraiser in honor of the Metropolitan Museum of Art theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," the legendary German designer, who died in 2019 at 85.

In addition to the many celebs who took inspiration from Lagerfeld's oft used black and white color palette and love of pearls, some stars took things more literally — including Jarod Leto and Doja Cat who both dressed as the late designer's cat, Choupette.

Jared Leto

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Jared Leto reveals he is behind the cat costume.Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Doja Cat

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Doja Cat also went with a cat theme.John Shearer / WireImage

Lil Nas X

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Musician Lil Nas X bedazzled himself and was nearly nude for the event.John Shearer / WireImage

Florence Pugh

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Florence Pugh wore a very tall headpiece.Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna arrive late to the Met Gala.Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Michaela Coel

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Michaela Coel donned a slightly sheer bedazzled gown.John Shearer / WireImage

Glenn Close

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Glenn Close wore a gown with a very large ruffled train.Noam Galai/GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

David Byrne

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
David Byrne brings a bicycle to the red carpet.John Shearer / WireImage

Jenna Ortega

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Red Carpet
Jenna Ortega.Kevin Mazur/MG23 / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ashley Graham

Met Gala 2023 - Karl Lagerfeld Red Carpet Looks
Ashley Graham.Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Jennifer Lopez

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
"I wasn't sure about the hat but now I'm kinda feeling it," Lopez told Vogue on the carpet. John Shearer / WireImage

Eryka Badu

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Red Carpet
Erykah Badu went with a white stringy look.Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23 / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Olivia Rodrigo

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Rodrigo in a black and white number.Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Lily Collins

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Red Carpet
Lily Collins' gown spelled "KARL."Kevin Mazur/MG23 / Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Jeremy Pope and Olivier Rousteing

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Jeremy Pope and Olivier Rousteing.Noam Galai/GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Pope's train featured an artistic rendition of Lagerfeld.Cindy Ord/MG23 / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kendall Jenner

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Jenner donned a sparkling black bodysuit with caped sleeves.Noam Galai/GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Cardi B

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Street Sightings
Cardi B had two looks for the night. She first exited The Mark Hotel in a sparkling pink look with an elaborate pink tulle element.Gotham / GC Images
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
She then changed into this more classic gown for the red carpet. She told Vogue it was meant to be inspired by classic Chanel fashions and her hair was a tribute to Lagerfeld.Noam Galai/GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Teyana Taylor

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Red Carpet
Teyana Taylor wore this tweed look with an interesting cutout.Kevin Mazur/MG23 / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Janelle Monáe

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM
Janelle Monáe wore a sheer tent-like outfit for the event.ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

Harvey Guillén

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Red Carpet
Harvey Guillén went with a pink tweed tux with oversized flowers. Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23 / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Yung Miami

Met Gala 2023 - Karl Lagerfeld Red Carpet Looks
Yung Miami in a sheer black feathered look.Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Sora Choi

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
South Korean model Sora Choi wore an elaborate tweed look.Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Elle Fanning

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Elle Fanning wore an etherial look that involved flowers.Mike Coppola / Getty Images
