How to watch the 2024 Met Gala

If there's one celebrity fashion event you don't want to miss, it's the 2024 Met Gala.

Last year, a bevy of celebrities showed up to walk the red carpet, such as Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Serena Williams, Billie Eilish and more.

However, one celebrity who was notably absent was Zendaya. The "Euphoria" star had previously told "Extra" in 2022 that she wasn't going to attend that year's event because she was "working."

"Your girl’s gotta work and make some movies," she said.

However, this year Zendaya is acting as co-chair for the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

If you plan on watching the 2024 Met Gala, then read on for more information about the star-studded event.

What day is the 2024 Met Gala?

The 2024 Met Gala will take place on Monday, May 6.

What time does the 2024 Met Gala start?

The Met Gala livestream will start at 6 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the 2024 Met Gala?

Fans can watch the red carpet arrivals for the Met Gala on Vogue's digital platforms, including its TikTok and YouTube pages.

Actors Gwendoline Christie and La La Anthony and model Ashley Graham will be co-hosting the livestream with Emma Chamberlain, who'll return as Vogue’s special correspondent.

What's the theme of this year's Met Gala?

The theme of the Costume Institute’s spring 2024 exhibition is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The dress code for the gala is “The Garden of Time.”

Read more about the exhibition and the dress code here.

Who are the 2024 Met Gala co-chairs?

This year, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth will be the event's celebrity co-chairs, along with Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.