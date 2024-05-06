IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

35 expert- and editor-approved Mother's Day gifts to make her smile

https://media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com/image/upload/rockcms/2024-05/met-gala-mc-240503-01-copy-14ad26.jpg
Visions of The Met Gala.Getty Images
Celeb style

See every Met Gala theme since 1973

Take a fashionable walk down memory lane.

By Chrissy Callahan and Mish Coffey

Only one event has the power to unite models, designers, musicians, actors and other A-listers: The Met Gala.

Otherwise known as the Costume Institute Benefit, the annual event is a who's who of fashion, with celebrities, athletes, politicians, influencers and more dressing to the nines (actually, make that the 20s) as they rub elbows at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The Met Gala's dress codes complement the event's theme, derived from the Costume Institute's spring exhibit. For example, the 2024 event's dress code is "The Garden of Time," paired with the new exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

Here's a look back at Met Gala themes over the years.

2023: ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty

Fashion lovers paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, the iconic and controversial fashion designer who passed away at the age of 85 in 2019 at this Met Gala. Lagerfeld was most known for working with Chanel and Fendi and developing his own line. Stars paid homage to Choupette, the cat he left behind.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Red Carpet
Kim Kardashian does Karl Lagerfeld.Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum

2022: In America: An Anthology of Fashion

The 2022 theme was a sequel to the 2021 event. “Gilded Glamour" celebrated the exhibit called "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

Blake Lively at The 2022 Met Gala
Blake Lively's dress was inspired by the Statue of Liberty.Kevin Mazur/MG22 / Getty Images

2021: In America: A Lexicon of Fashion

The Met Gala typically takes place in May, but the 2021 event was scheduled for September after a hiatus due to the pandemic. The theme centered around modern American fashion as the Costume Institute marked its 75th anniversary.

Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish was a co-chair of the event in 2021.Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

2019: Camp: Notes on Fashion

Writer and activist Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on ‘Camp’” inspired the 2019 Met Gala theme, which drew out kitschy fashion, ironic and exaggerated styles.

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals
Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach.John Shearer / Getty Images

2018: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination

In collaboration with the Vatican, the 2018 exhibit highlighted traditions of religious dress. Attendees wore religious-inspired outfits replete with halos and angel wings.

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala
Cardi B in Vatican-inspired fashion.Frazer Harrison / FilmMagic

2017: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between

Rei Kawakubo, who is known for her fashion brand Comme des Garçons, was honored at the Met Gala in 2017. Celebrities showed up dressed to impress in stark silhouettes and frocks that brought the drama.

"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
Cara Delevingne at the 2017 Met Gala.Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

2016: Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology

Celebrities took creative license while interpreting this theme, listed as “tech white tie” on the invitation. Some opted for glamorous ensembles while others went for an edgier vibe.

Taylor Swift and Lupita Nyong'o
Taylor Swift and Lupita Nyong'o's interpretations of the 2016 theme.FilmMagic, Getty Images

2015: China: Through the Looking Glass

Per The Met, the 2015 exhibition explored "the impact of Chinese aesthetics on Western fashion and how China has fueled the fashionable imagination for centuries."

Rihanna
Rihanna arrives at the 2015 Met Gala. Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images

2014: ‘Charles James: Beyond Fashion’

Designer Charles James was known for his elaborate ball gowns, per The Met, and was most popular in the 1950s. Thirty-six years after his death in 1978, he was honored at the 2014 Met Gala with the theme "Charles James: Beyond Fashion."

"Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
Sarah Jessica Parker at the 2014 Met Gala.Larry Busacca / Getty Images

2013: Punk: Chaos to Couture

Madonna, Katy Perry, Kerry Washington and Vera Wang
Madonna, Katy Perry, Kerry Washington and Vera Wang.Getty Images, AP

Punk took over the red carpet in 2013, with celebrities and fashionistas donning studded gowns, faux mohawks and other edgy looks in honor of the Met Gala theme.

2012: Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations

The Met Gala paid homage to not one, but two fashion designers in 2012: Miuccia Prada and the late Elsa Schiaparelli.

"Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations" Costume Institute Gala
Scarlett Johansson at the 2012 Met Gala.Kevin Mazur / WireImage

2011: ‘Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty’

After his death in 2010, Alexander McQueen's impact on the fashion industry was the focal point of the 2011 Met Gala.

Beyonce, JayZ, Michelle Williams, Kim and Kanye.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z on the left, Michelle Williams on the right.Getty Images

2010: American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity

The Met Gala honored American women and their sense of style in 2019.

"American Woman: Fashioning A National Identity" Costume Institute Gala
Anne Hathaway and Kristen Stewart in 2010.FilmMagic, Getty Images

2009: The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion

Models have long been designers' muses, so it seemed only natural that at least one of the Met Gala's themes would address their symbiotic relationship, as it did in 2009.

Ciara
Ciara at the Met Gala.Peter Kramer / AP

2008: Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy

Met Gala guests found chic ways to incorporate superhero costume elements into their ensembles for this fun theme.

The Metropolitan Museum Of Art Costume Institute Annual Gala - Arrivals
Naomi Watts wears a Mugler gown.Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

2007: ​​Poiret: King of Fashion

The late fashion designer Paul Poiret, who died in 1944, was celebrated at the 2007 Met Gala.

MET Costume Institute Benefit Gala Presents "Poiret: King Of Fashion"
Cameron Diaz in magenta at the Met Gala.Evan Agostini / Getty Images

2006: ‘Anglomania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion’

British fashion had a moment at the 2006 event. Per The Met, the exhibit examined "aspects of English culture that continue to capture the imaginations of Europeans and Americans, among them the class system, sport, royalty, pageantry, eccentricity, the gentleman, and the country garden."

MET Presents Anglomania: The Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Emmy Rossum leaving the Gala.Evan Agostini / Getty Images

2005: The House of Chanel

Chanel? Enough said.

LiL Kim, Jessica Simpson, Marilyn Manson and Dita Von Teese
LiL Kim, Jessica Simpson, Marilyn Manson and Dita Von Teese attend The Costume Institute Gala Celebrating "Chanel" on May 2, 2005.Getty Images

2004: ‘Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century’

The theme in 2004 focused on "dress and its aesthetic interplay with art, furniture, and the broader decorative arts between 1750 and 1789," per The Met.

"Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion And Furniture In The 18th Century" The Metropolitan Museums Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Serena Williams in purple.Evan Agostini / Getty Images

2003: ‘Goddess: The Classical Mode’

Activate goddess mode. The event's theme was relatively straightforward in 2003, with many guests opting for slinky styles that screamed "goddess."

2003 Met Gala
Diana Ross, Kate Hudson, Stella McCartney and Nicole Kidman.Getty Images

2001: Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years

Few first ladies have had more influence on fashion than Jacqueline Kennedy. She was honored in 2001 as Met Gala attendees dressed in a range of elegant styles.

Hillary Clinton
Sen. Hillary Clinton honors another former first lady.Evan Agostini / Getty Images

1999: Rock Style

Rock fashion has its own edgy look. Some attendees took a more casual approach to dressing for the 1999 Met Gala, as a result.

Stella McCartney and Liv Tyler
Liv Tyler and Stella McCartney.Mitchell Gerber / Corbis / VCG via Getty Images

1998: ‘Cubism and Fashion’

Art and fashion are often intertwined, which the 1998 Met Gala acknowledged with the theme "Cubism and Fashion."

Sigourney Weaver At The Metropolitan Museum Of Art For The 50Th Anniversary
Sigourney Weaver in a Cubism-inspired dress.Robin Platzer / Getty Images

1997: Gianni Versace'

Gianni Versace's career was highlighted at the Met Gala just months after he was murdered. Today, the Versace legacy is still going strong.

Madonna, Donatella Versace and Elton John
Madonna, Donatella Versace and Elton John.Richard Corkery / NY Daily News via Getty Images

1996: ‘Christian Dior’

Say it after us: "J'adore Dior." Designer Christian Dior's gorgeous designs were celebrated at the 1996 event.

Princess Diana at the Met Gala
Princess Diana shows off a sapphire necklace.NY Daily News via Getty Images

1995: Haute Couture

Haute couture, which translates to "high fashion," was on full display at the 1995 Met Gala and attendees dressed in varying levels of fancy frocks.

1995 Costume Institute Gala at the Met
Goldie Hawn at the 1995 Met Gala.Penske Media via Getty Images

1994: Orientalism: Visions of the East in Western dress

East meets West! In 1994, the event committee dreamed up a theme — "Orientalism: Visions of the East in Western Dress" — that united eastern and western styles.

Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala Exhibition of "Orientalism: Visions of the East in Western Dress"
Joan Rivers and parks commissioner Orin Lehman stepping out.Ron Galella / Getty Images

1993: Diana Vreeland: Immoderate Style

After former Vogue editor and Costume Institute consultant Diana Vreeland's death, the event honored her contributions to the Met Gala with the theme "Diana Vreeland: Immoderate Style" in 1993.

John Galliano
John Galliano and guests attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute gala, 'Diana Vreeland: Immoderate Style' on Dec. 7, 1993 in New York. Article title: 'Eye: At the Met Getty Images

1992: Fashion and History: A Dialogue

Much was left up to interpretation with this theme, which explored the “fashions of radically different historical periods.” 

1992 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala
Christy Turlington.Images Press / Getty Images

1990: Théâtre de la Mode — Fashion Dolls: The Survival of Haute Couture

The Met Gala's 1990 theme had quite the poetic lilt to it and focused on high fashion: "Théâtre de la Mode — Fashion Dolls: The Survival of Haute Couture."

Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute 1990 Gala
David Bowie and Iman at the Met Gala.WWD / Penske Media via Getty Images

1989: The Age of Napoleon: Costume from Revolution to Empire, 1789–1815

Napoleon Bonaparte's influence on fashion was on display at the 1989 Met Gala, where guests were urged to wear frocks inspired by the period between 1789 and 1815.

Anna Wintour
Anna Wintour.Ron Galella Collection via Getty

1988: From Queen to Empress: Victorian Dress 1837–1877

Who hasn't dreamed of dressing like a queen? Met Gala attendees got their opportunity to do just that in 1988 when the event honed in on Victorian era attire, most specifically on the period between 1837 to 1877.

Gina Lollobrigida
Gina Lollobrigida in white and gold.Ron Galella Collection via Getty

1987: A Tribute to Diana Vreeland

After working for Vogue, Diana Vreeland joined the Costume Institute’s event committee in 1972 and helped take the Met Gala up a notch per Architectural Digest. In 1987, the event honored Vreeland while it hosted an exhibit called "In Style: Celebrating Fifty Years of the Costume Institute."

Donald Trump, Ivana Trump, Barbara Walters and Merv Adelson
Donald Trump, Ivana Trump, Barbara Walters and Merv Adelson.Getty Images

1986: Dance

Traditionally, dancers have worn everything from elaborate costumes to toned down leotards. Met Gala guests were left to interpret the theme in 1986 and showed up dressed to impress.

Diane von Furstenberg
Diane von Furstenberg at fashion's big night.Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

1985: Costumes of Royal India

The country's fashions were put in the spotlight in 1985 when the Met Gala highlighted costumes of royal India.

Bob Mackie, Cher
Designer Bob Mackie and Cher.Rose Hartman / Getty Images

1984: Man and the Horse

Equestrians are stylish in their own right, but they don't necessarily scream "glamour." Nonetheless, the 1984 Met Gala took a more casual approach, focusing on equestrian attire.

Estee Lauder and family
Al D'Amato, Estee Lauder, Evelyn Lauder and Leonard Lauder.Images Press / Getty Images

1983: Yves Saint Laurent: 25 Years of Design

Fashion A-Listers celebrated 25 years of Yves Saint Laurent's designs at the 1983 soirée.

Fran Lebowitz
Fran Lebowitz at the Met.Paul Bruinooge / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

1982: La Belle Époque

La Belle Époque, a period of European history that started in the late 19th century, was the theme du jour in 1982 at the Met Gala.

Hugo, Holzer, & Warhol At The Met Gala
Attendees at the 1982 Met Gala.Sonia Moskowitz / Getty Images

1981: The 18th Century Woman

How do you pack an entire century of fashion into one night? The Met Gala pulled it off with panache in 1981. A publication from the Met describes the theme and highlights the "opulence, charm, wit, intelligence" that women exhibited in the 18th century.

Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala "The 18th Century Woman"
Halston and his Halstonettes.Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

1980: The Manchu Dragon: Costumes of China, the Ch’ing Dynasty

Between 1644 and 1912, the Manchus ruled China during the Ch’ing dynasty, and the Met Gala encouraged attendees to dress in fashions inspired by this time in 1980. A publication from The Met highlighted Manchu dragon robes, ecclesiastical robes, theater costumes and more.

Metropolitan Museum of Art 100th Year B-day Benefit
Joe and Estee Lauder.WWD / Penske Media via Getty Images

1979: Fashions of the Hapsburg Era: Austria-Hungary

The 1979 Met Gala event was a who's who of fashion and challenged attendees to dress in ensembles reminiscent of the Hapsburg Era.

Jackie Onassis
Jackie Onassis.Ron Galella Collection via Getty

1978: Diaghilev: Costumes and Designs of the Ballets Russes

Just two years after the "Glory of Russian Costume" theme, the Met Gala looked to Russia again with its 1978 theme, "Diaghilev: Costumes and Designs of the Ballets Russes." The Ballets Russes was a well-known ballet company in the early 20th century, which ceased to operate in 1929.

Halston, Diana Ross and Steve Rubell
Halston, Diana Ross and Steve Rubell.WWD / Penske Media via Getty Images

1977: Vanity Fair: A Treasure Trove

Per The Washington Post, the 1977 event featured items from the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s own collection.

Ronald Reagan and Nancy Reagan
Ronald Reagan and Nancy Reagan.Ron Galella Collection via Getty

1976: The Glory of Russian Costume

Met Gala attendees got a blast from fashion's past in 1976 as they explored the following theme: "The Glory of Russian Costume." The exhibition had clothes on display that, until then, hadn't been seen outside the Soviet Union.

Imelda Marcos and Christina Ford
Imelda Marcos and Christina Ford.Ron Galella Collection via Getty

1975: American Women of Style

The Met Gala put American women's passion for fashion in the spotlight in 1975.

American Women of Style exhibit
Dress designed by Bakst for Rita Lydig's Met Gala appearance.WWD / Penske Media via Getty Images

1974: Romantic and Glamorous Hollywood Design

Is there anything more romantic than the Old Hollywood aesthetic? We think not, and the Met Gala committee seemed to agree in 1974 when it celebrated the glamour of Hollywood.

Wallis Simpson And Mildred Hilson Arrive At The Met
Wife of former king Edward VIII and Duchess of Windsor, Wallis Simpson and American socialite Mildred Hilson.TPLP / Getty Images

December 1973: The 10s, the 20s, the 30s: Inventive Clothes

Two Met Galas in one year? Yep, 1973 was a special year. The second event focused on the following theme: "The 10s, the 20s, the 30s: Inventive Clothes."

Halston and Baby Jane Holzer
Halston and Baby Jane Holzer.Ron Galella Collection via Getty

March 1973: The World of Balenciaga

The Met Gala began in 1948, but got its first theme in 1973, thanks to Vreeland. "The World of Balenciaga" highlighted the designs of Cristóbal Balenciaga.

Cristobal Balenciaga exhibit
The Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's first exhibition was devoted to designer Cristobal Balenciaga in 1973. WWD / Penske Media via Getty Images
Chrissy Callahan

Chrissy Callahan covers a range of topics for TODAY.com, including fashion, beauty, pop culture and food. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, watching bad reality TV and consuming copious amounts of cookie dough.

Mish Coffey

Mish Coffey is a photo editor at TODAY.com.