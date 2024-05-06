See every Met Gala theme since 1973

Only one event has the power to unite models, designers, musicians, actors and other A-listers: The Met Gala.

Otherwise known as the Costume Institute Benefit, the annual event is a who's who of fashion, with celebrities, athletes, politicians, influencers and more dressing to the nines (actually, make that the 20s) as they rub elbows at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The Met Gala's dress codes complement the event's theme, derived from the Costume Institute's spring exhibit. For example, the 2024 event's dress code is "The Garden of Time," paired with the new exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

Here's a look back at Met Gala themes over the years.

2023: ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’

Fashion lovers paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, the iconic and controversial fashion designer who passed away at the age of 85 in 2019 at this Met Gala. Lagerfeld was most known for working with Chanel and Fendi and developing his own line. Stars paid homage to Choupette, the cat he left behind.