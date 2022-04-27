See all of Blake Lively's Met Gala looks over the years

Blake Lively is among the four co-hosts of the 2022 Met Gala, held on May 2, along with her husband, Ryan Reynolds; Lin-Manuel Miranda; and Regina King.

To mark the occasion, we're revisiting Lively's past Met Gala looks through the years.

The "Gossip Girl" veteran has attended the exclusive event since 2008, and has donned consistently stunning looks, including a gold and blue feathered Versace mermaid dress, a Chanel gown with a Greek goddess silhouette, and a crimson Versace ensemble that took 600 hours to put together. The gowns are united by an elegant aesthetic.

This year, Lively — along with the Met Gala's other guests — will wear garments riffing off the theme of "Gilded Glamour." Each year, the theme is tied to an exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

The 2022 gala is in conversation with last year's, held in September. Both are pegged to “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," a two-part exploration of American fashion.

So, before seeing what Lively wears this year, here's a retrospective of her past looks.

2008

Blake Lively at her first Met Gala in 2008. Rabbani and Solimene Photography / WireImage

Theme: "Superheroes: Fashion And Fantasy"

For her first-ever Met Gala, Lively wore a strapless Ralph Lauren gown, paired with black gloves. This wouldn't be the last time her Met Gala outfit would incorporate feathers.

2009

Blake Lively at the 2009 Met Gala. Chance Yeh / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Theme: "The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion"

In 2009, Lively wore a blue Versace gown with a thigh-high slit, and paired it with simple accessories and a sleek updo.

2010

Blake Lively in a blue Marchesa dress at the 2010 Met Gala. Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Theme: "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity"

Surrounded by gowns, Lively opted to go for a short dress in teal, continuing the trend for herself she set in 2009. Lively wore a Marchesa dress to the 2010 Met Gala. She also wore a Marchesa gown during her wedding to Reynolds in 2012.

2011

Blake Lively in Chanel at the 2011 Met Gala. Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Theme: "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty"

After being named the new face of Chanel in 2011, Lively walked the Met Gala in a bodycon Chanel dress, which had silver embroidered detailing.

2013

Blake Lively at "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in 2013. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Theme: "PUNK: Chaos to Couture"

The feathers made a return in Lively's 2013 Met Gala strapless gown, designed by Gucci.

2014

Blake Lively at the 2014 Met Gala. Rabbani and Solimene Photography / Getty Images

Theme: "Charles James: Beyond Fashion"

The 2014 Met Gala marked the first time Lively and Reynolds walked a red carpet together, though they got married in 2014. Wearing a blush-colored Gucci gown, Lively seemed to channel Old Hollywood glamour.

2016

Blake Lively attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. Mike Coppola / Getty Images for People.com

Theme: Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology

If springtime were a dress, it would be the pink Burberry gown Lively wore to the 2016 Met Gala. At the time, Lively was pregnant with her second child with Reynolds.

2017

Lively at the 2017 Met Gala. Jackson Lee / FilmMagic

Theme: "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between"

Lively's Versace mermaid style gown culminated in a train of blue feathers. Reynolds wore blue accents to match Lively's dress.

2018

Blake Lively at the Met Gala in 2018. Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

Theme: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination"

Lively told Vogue it took 600 hours to her Versace gold and crimson gown, which came with intricate beading. She added, in the interview, that it was her "favorite dress ever." According to Vogue, Lively took a party bus to the event to accommodate the elaborate garment. Lively paired the museum-worthy dress with a gold headpiece.