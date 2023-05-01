See the best looks from the 2023 Met Gala

Hollywood’s most fashionable night has finally arrived. On May 1, some of the biggest celebrities strutted across the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for Vogue’s Met Gala.

This year, the publication’s annual A-list event doubles as a tribute to the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld with the theme of “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

The spectacle also celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute exhibition at the museum. The exhibition recognizes Lagerfeld’s decades-long contributions to the fashion industry and shares the same name as the Met Gala theme.

Hosts and co-chairs Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Vogue’s Wintour came together to create an evening dedicated to Lagerfeld, the renowned German fashion designer who was the creative director of Chanel from 1983 until his death in February 2019.

According to Vogue, around 600 attendees walk the red carpet at the Met Gala every year, which means celebs go all out to avoid blending in with the crowd. Some nail the theme while others have loose interpretations. Check out the best looks from the 2023 Met Gala that honored Lagerfeld’s legacy.

Dua Lipa

Penélope Cruz

Rita Ora

Emma Chamberlain

Phoebe Bridgers

Emily Ratajkowski

Nicole Kidman

Anok Yai

Quinta Brunson