The Met Gala theme for 2024 has been revealed

Stop dreaming: The theme for the 2024 Met Gala has been revealed.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York announced Nov. 8 the Costume Institute Benefit, also known as the Met Gala, will celebrate the upcoming spring 2024 exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

The gala will be held May 6, 2024. Co-chairs and further information about the event will be revealed in the coming months, according to a release from the museum.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi were among the A-listers at the 2023 Met Gala. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

The Met Gala is one of the year’s most anticipated fashion events, with A-list celebrities often wearing outrageous and memorable outfits, while even uninvited guests can weasel their way in, as well.

This year’s edition, which was an ode to designer Karl Lagerfeld, was chaired by Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, who has led the event since 1995.

The spring exhibition will run from May 10, 2024, until Sept. 2, 2024, and “feature original research, conservation analysis, and diverse technologies to revive and explore the sensory capacities of masterworks in the Museum’s collection,” the museum says.

“Using the natural world as a uniting visual metaphor for the transience of fashion, the show will explore cyclical themes of rebirth and renewal, breathing new life into these storied objects through creative and immersive activations designed to convey the smells, sounds, textures, and motions of garments that can no longer directly interact with the body.”