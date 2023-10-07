Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship timeline

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has been filled with happy and heartbreaking moments.

The pair, who are not currently together, share two children; daughter True and son Tatum. What started as a playful and PDA-filled romance, turned into breakups and cheating scandals, with much of it playing out on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and Hulu's subsequent “The Kardashians.”

Despite their tumultuous relationship, Kardashian has been supportive of Thompson, yet has stated in the past that they would no longer be romantically involved. The two continue to be in each other's lives from co-parenting their two kids to celebrating the NBA star's little brother, Amari Thompson.

In a recent episode of "The Kardashians", Thompson opened up to Kardashian about some of their history and said he is trying to change — not just for him, but for hils children.

“True is understanding stuff and Prince understands things where they go to school and they have classmates. The last thing I ever want them to do is feel embarrassed that I’m their father,” he said in the episode.

His now ex, Kardashian, seemed understanding and added that she believes he's a good person at his core.

"Everyone has done dumb s--- in their life. Just not everyone does it on a public platform which sucks," she said.

"Just remember you're not your past. Your past doesn't define you and just moving forward, hold yourself in a way that you can be proud of or if your kids read something about you, you're going to be proud of that," she told Thompson.

So let's take a look back at all the major moments — good and bad — in Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian pose for a photo as Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex on March 10, 2018 in Los Angeles. Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

2016: The beginning

Kardashian and Thompson first sparked romance rumors in August of 2016. The reality star revealed during the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special” that she was set with the NBA star on a blind date.

“Brandon Jennings, who’s a basketball player, he’s a friend of mine and Malika (Haqq)'s, and he was like, ‘You’re such a good girl, I want to introduce you to someone,’” she said. “I was at the Bel-Air hotel. (Tristan) came to the dinner because I didn’t want to go on a blind date, so Brandon kind of ambushed the blind date. So, I had a bunch of people and he brought him and we just connected.”

Thompson even had Kris Jenner’s stamp of approval, telling “Entertainment Tonight” in September 2016: “He’s a wonderful guy. I have met him and he’s great.”

By October of that year, Kardashian would share moments from their dates on her social media, spend Halloween together and also Christmas.

"Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from me and mines, to you and yours," the athlete captioned his December 2016 Instagram post.

April 2017: Talks of marriage

The pair were already planning and looking to the future early in the year. In an interview with Es Magazine, per E! News, Kardashian said she had “never been in this type of love” and would say yes if Thompson proposed.

“I would love to have a family. We’ve talked about it. He (already) is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father,” she said. “I definitely want to be a mom. But I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘the clock is ticking.’ I feel in my soul it will happen.”

As the months went by, the PDA was strong between the two on their social media.

December 2017: Kardashian announces she's pregnant

Before the year was over, she announced with a black-and-white Instagram photo of her hands and Thompson’s hands cradling her baby bump that she was pregnant.

“My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!” she began her message posted on Dec. 20, 2017. “I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient.”

March 2018: Gender reveal

The mama-to-be revealed in March that she was having a daughter.

"I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess," she wrote on then-Twitter.

That same month, she would go on to have her pink-filled baby shower.

April 2018: Kardashian gives birth

Kardashian became a mom in mid-April when she and the athlete welcomed their baby girl, True Thompson. At the time, her family congratulated her on the new family member.

April 2018: Cheating allegations against Thompson

News of the couple's baby was somewhat overshadowed by allegations that Thompson cheated on Kardashian before she gave birth. TMZ and the Daily Mail footage showed him getting cozy with another woman. Shortly after, TMZ shared surveillance video from October 2017 of Thompson making out with a different woman and getting very close to another at the same time.

Kim Kardashian addressed the cheating scandal during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” saying, “I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s just so f----- up.”

“We really were rooting for Khloé, and we still are,” she said. “She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation all over. I kind of made this rule with my brother: if there’s a baby involved, I’m going to keep it cute, keep it classy and not talk too bad. I’m going to try not to say anything negative, because one day, True is going to see this, and you know, it’s so messed up.”

June 2018: Kardashian addresses the cheating rumors

While rumors circulated that the pair were trying to work things out, on June 25, 2018, Kardashian replied to a then-Twitter user who questioned why she "stayed with that wasteman Tristan."

"Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist," she tweeted. "I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations."

July/August 2018: Public outings

Amid their relationship woes, in the months that followed, the pair would be photographed by paparazzi while dining out in Los Angeles.

The pair were seen out and about on Aug. 17, 2018 in Los Angeles. gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

October 2018: Cheating scandal plays out on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

New episodes of "KUWTK" began addressing Thompson's alleged involvement with other women while Kardashian was pregnant. It was revealed that she found out about the footage and cheating allegations two days before she gave birth.

Kardashian replied to a fan who watched the episode and tweeted, "I feel so bad for @khloekardashian had to go through what Tristan did while filming #KUWTK. If I’m not wrong, next episode will be insane. You’re so strong to put that personal issue as part of the show knowing millions of ppl will watch it. I wouldn’t be able to do it."

The new mother then wrote, "Sadly, it will. I signed up to show the for the good and the bad, right? The bad is very hard to relive but it's life."

February 2019: Rumors of Thompson cheating on Kardashian with Jordyn Woods

Amid the ongoing (reported) breakup, new rumors surfaced of Thompson cheating with Jordyn Woods, who was then friends with Kardashian's sister, Kylie Jenner.

She would later say that the incident happened at a party at his house on Feb. 17, 2019.

March 1, 2019: Jordyn Woods breaks her silence

In an interview on Jada Pinkett Smith's show "Red Table Talk," Woods denied ever having sex with Thompson.

She said the photos circulating of them had been from an after-party at his house until 6 a.m. and they'd been drinking.

“On the way out, he did kiss me,’’ Woods told Pinkett Smith. “No passion. ... It was like a kiss on the lips. ... I don’t think he’s wrong either, because I allowed myself to be in that position, and when alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves or people get caught up in the moment.

“I didn’t know how to feel. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ I was leaving already, so I walked out immediately after. ... I was in shock. I was like, ‘Hmm, let me just pretend like that didn’t happen.’’’

She went on to deny that she had been the reason Kardashian and Thompson broke up in February — something Kardashian immediately took to X, then known as Twitter, to dispute.

"Why are you lying @jordynwoods??" Kardashian posted. "If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!"

However, a day later she walked her comments back and said it was Thompson's fault.

"What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault," she tweeted on March 2, 2019.

July 2019: Kardashian ‘too busy’ raising True to hold hate for Thompson

When Kardashian stumbled upon a fan's Instagram post reading, "I know Khloe hates Tristan but Baby True starting to look just like him," she hopped into the comments to set the record straight.

"Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel?" she replied, in an exchange captured by Comments By Celebs. She added that she's forgiven Thompson for his past.

“People make mistakes but I won’t hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I’m too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that (money bag emoji) to hate any individual. Sweet True has always looked like her daddy. She’s beautiful!!” she wrote.

June 2020: The reconciliation

By June 2020, amid the pandemic and lockdown, it appeared the pair were back together and working things out. On Kardashian's birthday, the basketball player shared a photo of the two with True laying down on a trampoline.

"I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person. I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you," Thompson wrote. "I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian."

December 2020: Thompson secretly asks Kardashian to marry him and she said no

In an episode of "The Kardashians" that aired in September 2021, Kardashian revealed to her sister Kim Kardashian that Thompson had proposed to her in December 2020 and she had turned him down.

“I said, ‘I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I want to be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone,’” she recounted to her sister in the episode. “And that’s why I said, ‘I’m not comfortable accepting this right now because I’m not excited to tell my family.’ And as hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it was the truth. I’m not ever going to accept something and give someone false hope. And I said that to him.”

No one in the family learned of Thompson's proposal until Kim Kardashian asked him about it in February 2021.

March 2021: Thompson fathers a child with Maralee Nichols

As it would be revealed in court documents later, E! News reported, around Thompson's 30th birthday, while he was still dating Kardashian, he and Maralee Nichols conceived their child.

At the time, an unknowing Kardashian shared a photo to Instagram of the basketball player's birthday celebration.

"The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before," she captioned the post. "Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you...I hope you know today and everyday how loved you are by me and so many."

She concluded that she "can't wait for all the memories. This is when life just starts getting good!"

June 2021: Nichols files her lawsuit against Thompson

E! News reported on Dec. 3, 2021, that Nichols filed a paternity suit against Thompson in June 2021 in Los Angeles asking for pregnancy and child-related expenses as well as full legal and physical custody of her son, while requesting that Thompson be granted visitation rights.

July 2021: Thompson responds by filing a countersuit in Texas

Thompson filed his own lawsuit against Nichols in Texas, according to E! News, and requested that genetic testing be ordered to establish paternity after the baby is born, in accordance with state law. In court documents, Nichols responded. Her legal team argued that neither of them live in Texas, she planned to give birth in California and Thompson already had two children whose moms live there.

Thompson also shares his first son, 6-year-old Prince, with his ex Jordan Craig.

December 2021: Nichols gives birth to her and Thompson's baby boy

Nicohols gave birth to a baby boy, Theo, on Dec. 1, 2021.

She broke her silence amid her and Thompson’s legal drama and told E! News in a statement later that month that Thompson had told her he was single and co-parenting when they got involved. She added that she is not looking for “a romantic relationship” with Thompson.

“My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment,” she told the outlet at the time.

Kardashian and Thompson broke up, seemingly for good, when she learned of Theo’s existence and that he was conceived while she and Thompson were together.

She learned of the child when news of Nichols’ paternity lawsuit against Thompson made headlines in late 2021.

January 2022: Thompson apologizes to Kardashian after paternity test shows he fathered another child

In January 2022, Thompson publicly apologized to Kardashian for the “heartache and humiliation.”

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he wrote on his Instagram story. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

In a second text screen, Thompson said Kardashian didn't "deserve" all the trouble he'd caused.

"Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years," he wrote. "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think.

"Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

June 2022: Kardashian and Thompson are civil, she says

In the June 8 episode of "The Kardashians," the Good American founder said that she and Thompson were officially over but get along for the sake of their children.

“Tristan and I, we always get along great,” Kardashian said at the time. “Him and I, have a great friendship-relationship, we get along fine. And for my kids, I will put anything to the side. What’s done is done, so what would I still be holding on to something for? I don’t need to punish him because I’m not getting back with him.”

July 2022: Kardashian and Thompson announce baby No. 2

On July 13, 2022, a spokesperson for Kardashian confirmed to TODAY.com that the pair were expecting another child together.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” a spokesperson for Kardashian said. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

August 2022: They welcome their second child together

Kardashian became a mother of two in early August. A rep for Kardashian confirmed the news to TODAY.com on Aug. 6 that the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with her ex.

She would later reveal in the third season premiere of "The Kardashians" that she had named the baby Tatum. In a post honoring Tatum's birthday nearly a year later, she revealed he was born on July 28.

January 2023: Thompson and his brother Amari move in with Kardashian

In January 2023, Thompson's roof caved in while he was mourning the loss of his 53-year-old mother, Andrea, who died unexpectedly from a heart attack. Thompson became the sole caregiver for his brother, Amari, who has epilepsy and uses a wheelchair.

In a conversation featured in the Oct. 5, 2023 episode of "The Kardashians", Thompson and Kardashian discussed their relationship both as co-parents and former partners.

Kardashian noted that Thompson is a "good" father and "helpful" to have staying at her house while hinting he's overstayed his welcome in her home.

Later in the conversation, Thompson reiterated to Kardashian that he loves her and she is his “best friend,” and expressed his regret for cheating on her.

“How come I meet my person, how come I’ve done so (many) wrong things, why put you through that?” he asked her, rhetorically.

Thompson went on to say that he wants to make sure his children are never embarrassed by his actions.

"True is understanding stuff and Prince understands things where they go to school and they have classmates. The last thing I ever want them to do is feel embarrassed that I’m their father," he said.

Later, in an interview, Kardashian added that her "moral compass" was telling her to help her ex in his time of need after his mother’s death.

“I lost a parent. I don’t wish that on anybody,” she said. “I don’t care what you did to me. This is something beyond my pain. My moral compass is saying for me to be a good person and to be supportive when someone is in need.”

Robert Kardashian — who fathered Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian with Kris Jenner — died of cancer in 2003.

March 2023: Kardashian wishes Thompson a happy birthday

Despite their differences and history, Kardashian still wished Thompson a happy birthday on Instagram this year, calling him "truly the best father, brother & uncle."

"Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles," she wrote. "My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy."