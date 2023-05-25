Khloé Kardashian reveals her son’s name in ‘Kardashians’ premiere

In the third season premiere of "The Kardashians," Khloé Kardashian said her infant son's name and opened up about struggling with the surrogacy process.

Speaking to the camera, Khloé Kardashian said, "His name is Tatum."

"So, Tatum and True," she revealed. "Naming a human is really hard."

She elaborated on the April 5 episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show."

“At first, I really did not know what I was going to name him. I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit. And so at first, he didn’t have a name. Then, he’s been named, but I’ve been waiting for the premiere of our show and I didn’t know it was going to be this far out, so now, if my daughter outs me, I’m screwed,” she said.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's second baby was born via surrogate in July 2022, just a few months after it was revealed that Thompson had fathered a child with another woman, Maralee Nichols. At the time, he publicly apologized to Khloe Kardashian in his Instagram story and so far, hasn’t appeared in the latest season of the show.

In another scene with Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick, she revealed that she'd had a difficult time "accepting" the whole process of surrogacy.

"It's a mind f---," she said. "It's really the weirdest thing."

When Disick pressed Khloé Kardashian to ask if she felt "less connected" to her second child, she confirmed she does.

“People say it’ll take a minute,” she said. “This was definitely not easy.”

Later, in an on-camera interview for the show, Khloé Kardashian said she "buried her head in the sand" during her surrogate's pregnancy.

“So I think that when I went to the hospital, I really think that was the first time that it really registered. And it has nothing to do with the baby, it’s just like, ‘OK, we’re having a baby. And this is my son and I’m taking him home with me.’”

She added that she was in "a state of shock" at the time the baby was born and she felt "really guilty" about the process.

"I felt it’s such a transactional experience because it’s not about him (the baby)," she said. "I wish someone was honest about surrogacy and the difference of it. But it doesn’t mean it’s bad, it’s still great, it’s just very different."

Khloé Kardashian and Thompson also share 5-year-old daughter True. Thompson is also father to son Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig.

It's not the first time Khloé Kardashian has opened up about struggling with surrogacy. In an interview on the "Kelly Clarkson Show" in October 2022, she said she'd been nervous about her surrogate's pregnancy.

"I’m such a control freak ... I love my surrogate, she was amazing, but I’m still like, ‘I need you sitting next to me all the time, I need to know what you’re doing. What are you eating?’" she told Kelly Clarkson.