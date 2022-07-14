What Khloé Kardashian has said about having a 2nd baby with Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s 4-year-old daughter True is going to be a big sister soon.

On Wednesday, the former couple surprised fans with the news that, after multiple breakups, makeups and cheating scandals, they’re expecting baby No. 2 via surrogate.

But should the news really have come as such a surprise to those fans?

After all, Kardashian hasn’t exactly kept her desire to have another child with the NBA star a secret. Read on for a history of Kardashian's comments about having another child with Thompson.

The baby talk began long ago

Back in 2020, during season 18 of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” when Thompson told his then-ex that he wasn’t sure about getting rid of some of True’s old items in case they give her a sister one day, Kardashian ignored his flirtatious tone while still entertaining the idea.

“I might get some embryos and get a sibling (for her),” she mused. “I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you. But we’ll figure that out later.”

It would be a 'blessing'

Just months later, in July of the same year, Kardashian visited “The Morning Mash Up” podcast and shared that she was torn over the issue of more children.

"It’s in God’s hands," she said, before referencing how the pandemic changed her point of view. "I’m not sure. I think with the state of the world, everything kind of scares me more."

She also said that she's "totally content" being mom to True and only true. But added that another baby wouldn't be unwelcome at all.

"If I have another one, what a blessing," Kardashian noted. "But if not, I feel I’m fine with that.”

Ready to do the 'pregnancy thing' once more

The following year, during a Season 20 episode of the reality TV series, per E! News, Kardashian seemed ready, and presented Thompson with her plan.

“I have been thinking about wanting another kid for quite some time now," she said in a confessional. "And I already have a head start on that. I started the process a couple months ago when I froze my eggs.”

She then told Thompson they needed to work out the logistics.

“We have to like line it up with your schedule," she said. "So, I can make embryos with my frozen eggs ... I think I’m ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again.”

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian attend the Klutch Sports Group "More Than A Game" Dinner on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, Calif. Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

But pregnancy could be a problem

Kardashian gave another update during Season 20 of "KUWTK," one that had a major impact on her baby plans.

She revealed that her doctor said she "would be a high-risk carrier for a pregnancy," meaning miscarriage was likely if she carried the child.

“I almost miscarried with True at the beginning," she explained. "But I didn’t know that was a lingering thing.”

Seeking a surrogate

As that last season of her family's E! series neared its final stretch, Kardashian opened up about her search for a compatible surrogate.

"So I started looking for a surrogate," she said. "It’s like interviewing all these people, and I'm thinking, 'How do you know?'”

She told her mom, Kris Jenner, that "it's way more overwhelming than I thought this process was."

She's officially expecting a child via surrogate

But now it's clear the process worked out for the soon-to-be mother of two.

"Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” a spokesperson for Kardashian told TODAY Parents Wednesday. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

The baby on the way was conceived in November, Kardashian's spokesperson confirmed, just one month before Thompson welcomed a child with another woman, Maralee Nichols, without Kardashian's knowledge.

The couple have a long and rocky relationship history

They first got together in 2016, and have spent the ensuing years in an on-again, off-again relationship, which has included multiple public reports of Thompson's infidelity.

For example, a year after True was born in 2018, the couple split up after news broke that Thompson kissed model Jordyn Woods, the former best friend of Kardashian’s younger sister Kylie Jenner.

In 2020, their relationship was once again rollicked by Kardashian learning of the child Thompson had in secret.

"The Kardashians" Season One finale goes into how Kardashian heard of Tristan's child with Nichols. She discovered the news after Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit against Thompson, 31.

“This was definitely a tough episode but there’s so much beauty in watching how close my family is,” Kardashian tweeted after the finale premiered on Hulu.

In January, Thompson publicly apologized to Kardashian after a paternity test revealed he was indeed the father of Nichols’ child.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” the Chicago Bulls star wrote on his Instagram story at the time. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

Their son, Theo, was born in December 2021. Thompson also shares son Prince, 5, with Jordan Craig.

Thompson and Kardashian have not publicly disclosed their current relationship status.