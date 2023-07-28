Khloé Kardashian wishes Tristan Thompson's brother a happy birthday after revealing he lives with her

Khloé Kardashian is wishing Amari Thompson, younger brother to Tristan Thompson, a happy birthday hours after it was revealed that she took the brothers in earlier this year.

"Someone is 17 today!!!!" she wrote on Instagram on July 27 alongside a carousel of photos where her mom, Kris Jenner, daughter True Thompson and niece Dream Kardashian also make an appearance.

"Happy birthday sweet sweet Amari!!! We are all so blessed to have been touched by an angel such as you. You are truly one of Gods greatest treasures."

In the Season Three finale of Hulu's "The Kardashians" it was revealed that Amari Thompson and Tristan Thompson moved in with Khloé Kardashian earlier this year after their mother died and the roof caved in on the basketball player's home.

The Los Angeles Laker also posted a photo of him and his younger brother on his Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my sweet baby brother Amari! I love you forever! We Miss you mommy," the athlete captioned the photo, which appears to have been taken in the same outdoor setting as Khloé Kardashian's photos.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share two children — 5-year-old True and 11-month-old Tatum — but the parents are not a couple.

“Isn’t God just, like, funny?” Kim Kardashian said to her sister in the July 27 episode. “You were so ready to have your year of being free and now Tristan had to move in with you, his little brother had to move in with you, his roof caved in. What are the chances?”

Khloé Kardashian responded that the saying she always goes by is: "You want to make God laugh, tell him your plans."

"God does have a plan," she said. "And God doesn’t want him to be alone right now. And why should he be?"