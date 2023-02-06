Tristan Thompson posts pics with late mom and Khloe Kardashian in emotional tribute: ‘You raised me better’

One month after losing his mother, Andrea Thompson, basketball player Tristan Thompson has posted a heartfelt tribute honoring her on Instagram. The carousel features multiple family photos, including Thompson with his mom, with his ex-partner Khloé Kardashian and with his daughter with Kardashian, True.

Thompson, 31, addressed the caption like a letter to his mother, saying, “Im in the deepest part of sorrow and grief.”

Tristan Thompson and his mother, Andrea Thompson. @realtristan13 via Instagram

He called her his "biggest supporter/superhero" and thanked her for "being a woman of faith ... fighting back with whatever the world threw our way.... My hero you fought all the battles you needed to and it was time for you to go home."

He lamented that he can't hear her voice, but thanked her for "picking me as your son.... You were an amazing mommy, role model, best friend & the strongest woman I know."

Then his note took a remorseful turn. "All I can say is, Im sorry mommy for the wrong decisions Ive made in my life. Im sorry for the embarrassment &pain. You raised me better than what I was able to show you. But I have also learned sorry is not enough. Actions speak louder than words. So I wont just say sorry. Stay tuned to the ways I will show the world what an amazing son you raised. I will show you that even when we fall & make mistakes, we get back up. You are my motivation. Stand beside me as I become the man I know you always believed in. Im going to make you proud, I promise!"

He also promised to take care of his brother Amari, 16, who has epilepsy.

Thompson didn't get into specifics about his "wrong decisions" or what caused "embarrassment &pain" to his mother.

He and ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig have a son, Prince, who was born in 2016. That year he began dating Kardashian, and together they have two children: daughter True, born in 2018, and a son, born in July 2022. Their son's name has not yet been made public. In January 2022, Thompson confirmed that he also has a son with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

Kardashian, 38, and Thompson called it quits in 2021 amid cheating rumors, but she was close with his mother and wrote her own tribute Instagram post on Jan. 24, saying in part, "I’m choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom. Goodbyes for good are something I don’t believe in. I KNOW I will see you again. I know I will hear your sweet voice and infectious laugh again. I know I’ll get to feel that embrace of yours."

Thompson ended his caption/letter saying he doesn't think "this pain will ever go away. We had so many memories &more I wanted to share with you. We will still share them but now from heaven."