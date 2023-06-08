Khloé Kardashian is getting along just "fine" with her ex Tristan Thompson but they are not getting back together, she says.

In the most recent episode of The Kardashians", which dropped on June 8, the 38-year-old gave fans an update on her relationship with Tristan Thompson after they broke up following his cheating scandal.

"Tristan and I, we always get along great," Kardashian said about the father of her two kids. "Him and I, have a great friendship-relationship, we get along fine. And for my kids, I will put anything to the side. What's done is done, so what would I still be holding on to something for? I don't need to punish him because I'm not getting back with him."

In December 2021, reports surfaced that Thompson had fathered a child with another woman, Maralee Nichols, while he was still with Kardashian in March 2021. After the paternity test results were released, Thompson publicly apologized to Kardashian on Instagram.

But although they're in a good place, Kardashian told her mom, Kris Jenner, that she's still keeping her guard up with Thompson.

In fact, she said she created boundaries in their relationship so he won't come over if the kids aren't involved.

"These boundaries are so important to put into place with Tristan because we've done this song and dance a handful of times already. I've gotten back with him after a cheating scandal, so I don't know if Tristan is under the impression, (like), 'Oh wow, Ok, let's just ride this out and eventually, she'll get back with me,'" Kardashian said.

"I get why he would think that. So it's my job to set boundaries that my actions show otherwise," she continued, adding she keeps it "short and sweet" with her ex.

"And I make sure he knows it's all about the kids because it's so easy to fall back into, 'Hey, let's watch a game' or this or that," she explained. "Like, I can't let those old habits just easily come into my life. It's not what I want."