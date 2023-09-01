Khloé Kardashian makes Baby No. 2’s name official

Thirteen months after her son's birth via surrogate, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have officially updated his name.

According to court documents obtained by TODAY.com, a Los Angeles county judge granted the 39-year-old and the 32-year-old NBA basketball player an official decree that updates their son’s legal name to Tatum Thompson.

A petition filed to the Superior Court of Los Angeles County on June 29 shows their baby was previously given the name Kardashian.

Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their son via surrogacy in July 2022

Tatum Thompson was born via surrogate on July 28, 2022. In August 2022, a representative for the television personality confirmed to TODAY Parents that she and her ex, Thompson, had welcomed their son.

When a baby isn’t named before leaving the hospital in California, they are then just called their mother’s last name on paperwork until the child’s parents file the documents to change it.

Tatum Thompson has been called Tatum for some time

In May 2023, Kardashian confirmed in the third season premiere of “The Kardashians” that she was calling her son Tatum.

During the episode, the Good American founder explained why she had difficulty settling on a name for her son.

“At first, I really did not know what I was going to name him,” she explained. “I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit. And so, at first, he didn’t have a name. Then, he’s been named, but I’ve been waiting for the premiere of our show, and I didn’t know it was going to be this far out, so now, if my daughter outs me, I’m screwed.”

In July 2023, Kardashian celebrated Tatum’s first birthday on her Instagram page. In the post, she referred to the little one as Tatum.

“Happy birthday, my sweet son!” she captioned the post in part which featured a photo of her holding Tatum on her hip.

Kardashian then used his name (which had yet to be legally updated) when addressing him in the caption directly.

“Tatum, You have changed mine and True’s lives forever,” she added. “We both needed you. I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don’t think I ever could’ve imagined the love and bond you guys already have.”

Tatum was born just months after Thompson welcomed a child with another woman

Tatum is Thompson’s fourth child.

The Canadian-American basketball player welcomed first child, Oliver Prince, in December 2016 with his previous girlfriend, Jordan Craig.

His and Kardashian's daughter, True Thompson, came next and was born in April 2018.

Nearly three years later in December 2021, Thompson welcomed Theo Thompson, his third child and second son. At the time, Thompson was in a relationship with Kardashian and publicly apologized to her for cheating with model Maralee Nichols.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he wrote in a post on his Instagram story at the time. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

Thompson went on to address Kardashian in his statement and apologized.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he wrote. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think.”

True Thompson is Kardashian's first child

True Thompson was born to the reality star and basketball player on April 12, 2018. True is the second child of Tristan Thompson.

In 2018, Kardashian announced the name of her daughter with a post shared on her Instagram four days after she gave birth to her.

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE,” she captioned the post. “Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”

Kardashian is committed to maintaining peace with her ex

Though she and Thompson are no longer together, the former couple have shown a deep commitment to being a family for their children.

In a June 2023 episode of “The Kardashians,” Kardashian gave fans some insight into her relationship with the father of her two children.

“Tristan and I, we always get along great,” Kardashian said of her ex. “Him and I, have a great friendship-relationship, we get along fine. And for my kids, I will put anything to the side. What’s done is done, so what would I still be holding on to something for? I don’t need to punish him because I’m not getting back with him.”

In the same episode, Kardashian shared that to maintain a healthy and platonic relationship with her ex, she has set firm boundaries. Some such boundaries include making sure that he only comes by her place when her children are a part of the equation.

“These boundaries are so important to put into place with Tristan because we’ve done this song and dance a handful of times already. I’ve gotten back with him after a cheating scandal, so I don’t know if Tristan is under the impression, (like), ‘Oh wow, Ok, let’s just ride this out and eventually, she’ll get back with me,’” Kardashian told her mother Kris Jenner at the time. “I get why he would think that. So it’s my job to set boundaries that my actions show otherwise.”