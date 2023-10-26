Khloé Kardashian says if she were Kris Jenner, she would've 'castrated' Tristan Thompson for cheating

Khloé Kardashian has had her fair share of heartaches while dating Tristan Thompson.

In the latest episode of "The Kardashians," which was released on Oct. 26, Khloé spoke about "how forgiving" her mom, Kris Jenner, is despite what Tristan has put her through.

Khloé and Tristan dated on-and-off from 2016 to 2022, welcoming two children together: daughter True and son Tatum. During their time together, the NBA star was involved in a number of cheating allegations and fathered a child with another woman.

“I love my mom for so many reasons. But one of the main things that is so beautiful about her is how forgiving she is — and how a lot of us are in my family,” Khloé told her friend, Malika. “But her specifically, because being a mom, if someone did what Tristan did to my daughter, I would probably castrate them and smile doing it.”

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian pose for a photo as Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex on March 10, 2018 in Los Angeles. Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

Khloé went on to explain how in the past, she’s been able to deal with infidelity. However, Tristan’s latest scandal was one she did not expect.

“What happened between me and Tristan, I’ve been cheated on by many people. I’ve dealt with it. I got it. This other situation was the most wild thing,” she said. “And it’s not only finding out that she had someone else pregnant, but while I secretly had my own surrogate pregnant. Never in a million years would I... have thought that.”

She said one year since that emotional infidelity revelation while their surrogate was pregnant, her and Tristan’s relationship has changed. She said that they went from not even speaking for six months, “not even about the kids,” to “being really good friends.”

Khloé also shared that she would like to date someone but not at the moment. While people have told her to get back in the dating scene, she said everyone’s form of healing is different.

“I just need to do what speaks to my soul,” she said. “And if I felt like going out, if I felt like dating and if I was open to that right now, I would do it. There’s nothing holding me back. I just genuinely don’t have these feelings right now.”

The Good American founder added that she wants to one day “feel proud” when she walks into a room with her man and “I don’t think everyone’s laughing at me for being a weak b---- for staying with someone.”

In an ideal world, Khloé said that she would like to be married and have her family be together.

“That’s what everyone wants,” she said, adding that she is no longer attracted to Tristan. “I can’t think about kissing him on the lips, like none of that. It’s just not in my wheelhouse.”

She added that she’s “tried to save my family” a couple times but it didn’t go as planned.

“They say, ‘You want to make God laugh, tell him your plans.’ Guess what, buddy? I got no more plans. OK, stop laughing at me.”

“I just want my life a little bit,” she continued, adding that a romantic relationship with her and Tristan is “definitely not now.”