From stockbroker to media mogul to celebrity chef, Martha Stewart has done it all.

But in the past few years, Stewart, 82, has taken a special turn back to her modeling roots, sharing sultry photos on social media ranging from poolside pics to kitchen snaps ... and eventually starring on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

In a 2023 interview with InStyle, she said it feels "fantastic' to be recognized as a sex symbol at her age, 82. “It’s a good example for others, actually,” she said. “I’m a teacher. I’m trying to teach others that you can look great."

Here's how Stewart became the undeniable queen of the thirst trap selfie, starting with the poolside photo that started it all.

July 2020: Martha Stewart's original poolside thirst trap

Stewart first made a splash in July 2020 when she shared a photo of herself in the pool, showing off her glimmering eyeshadow and perfected lip pout.

“I didn’t know what a ‘thirst trap’ was, but now I do,” Stewart said in an interview with People magazine after her poolside photo went viral. “Now I’m looking for the next thirst trap. I love doing those promiscuous, provocative things, because it’s just fun.”

January 2022: The first, but not last, salon selfie

Next up are some sweet before-and-after haircut photos in January 2022, setting the stage for more spicy selfies and solo shots to come.

In the “after” photos, Stewart shows off her chic, voluminous blonde bob, perfected by stylist Frederic Fekkai.

“We had a great time and I got another fabulous haircut by Frederic!” she wrote in the caption.

February 2022: Stewart shares the secret to a 'perfect' selfie

More than a year and a half later, Stewart even posted a thirst trap tutorial based on the pool shot.

“Remember my iconic thirst trap?” Stewart wrote on Instagram alongside the TikTok video. “I’m finally revealing how I create the perfect selfie.”

In the video, Stewart says the pool pic was "some of (her) best work" and encourages viewers to "project fabulous" and "only conceal where needed."

“Being effortless is key!" she concludes in the video. "Now, add a touch of gloss. Then say the magic phrase: Clé de Peau.”

August 2022: Birthday selfie

Stewart shared another selfie in August 2022 to celebrate her birthday, showing herself looking up at the camera with rosy cheeks and puckered lips.

September 2022: Selfie au natural

Stewart took a bit of a different approach in September 2022, posting an Instagram video ad for Green Mountain Coffee Roasters in which she stood in a kitchen talking about coffee, clad in nothing but an apron.

On "The Drew Barrymore Show," Stewart explained how she prepared to create this thirst trap: “I practiced the day before to see if I looked OK, and I looked good!”

December 2022: The 'Art Basel vibe' selfie

Turning to back selfies, Stewart shared a stunning shot of her face on Instagram in December 2022, featuring wavy blonde tresses and gold statement earrings.

"in the miami beach/art basel vibe. bare shoulders, great hair by Simona, and makeup by the incomparable @daisybeautytoye," she captioned the photo.

January 2023: An 'unfiltered' salon selfie

In January, Stewart posted another round of selfies, starting with a zoomed-in photo on Instagram showing off her skin during a trip to the hair salon.

She also later shared a slideshow with three more photos, apparently in response to comments in the original post claiming that she had plastic surgery done.

"Un filtered. No face lift. Great derms my whole life," she wrote in the caption.

May 2023: Stewart says she hopes 'Sports Illustrated' cover exudes 'appealing'

But Stewart's arguably most well-known thirst trap is her Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover, which was shot this past May. She modeled alongside Kim Petras, Megan Fox, and Brooks Nader, but made history as the oldest cover model ever for SI Swimsuit.

“What I hope I exude is ‘appealing,’” Stewart said regarding the photoshoot during an interview with TODAY.com in May.

She even said she had received some additional romantic interest after the issue release.

“I’ve gotten a few inquiries. Just a couple,” Stewart told Entertainment Tonight at the issue launch party in May.

She shared in the TODAY.com interview: “I hope this is inspirational to women in general and also to men, because everybody really should be living successfully and living well."