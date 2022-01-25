Martha Stewart is all of us at the hair salon in her before-and-after pics

Martha Stewart loves some good before-and-after haircut pics as much as anyone!

The lifestyle guru, 80, documented the stages of her latest hair transformation in a recent Instagram post.

She started off with a photo of herself with her damp strands pushed over her face as stylist Frederic Fekkai stood behind her with his comb and scissors, presumably waiting to begin the chop.

Stewart shared this "after" pic of her gorgeous cut. marthastewart4 / Instagram

Next, she shared a pic of her new do: a volume-filled, layered blond bob with wispy bangs. Fekkai appears to be standing just out of the frame, putting the final touches on her look with a hair dryer and round brush.

Lastly, Stewart shared a photo of herself doing what we all do after getting a new cut: checking the back. Fekkai held up a mirror behind her head so she could examine her new look from all angles, and she appeared to be peering approvingly at her new side layers.

She checked out her new do from all angles. marthastewart4 / Instagram

In her recent Instagram post, Stewart mentioned in the caption that she has been having her hair cut by French-born stylist Fekkai for more than 35 years.

“He is also an old friend, a colleague in business( he sat on my board ) and we recently had the opportunity to revisit the past on a plane trip from Los Angeles,” she wrote. “He invited me back to his bustling hair salon at @themarkhotelny where we had a great time and I got another fabulous “haircut by Frederic! P.S. I took my mask off just for these photos !!!!!!!!!!”

Fekkai also shared photos from Stewart’s recent chop.

“Always a treat hanging out with our favorite ‘quarantine cutie’ @marthastewart,” he captioned one pic, adding the hashtag #marthathirsttrap.

Faithful followers of Stewart’s Instagram page may remember that just a few weeks ago, she had her hair cut by a different stylist in New York City, John Barrett.

“Yesterday when I got back from a short little trip I was anxious to get my hair chopped ! In other words cut so it looks natural and stylish without any fussiness @johnbarrettnyc is ssoooooso good !” she wrote in a Jan. 8 Instagram post. “He has been cutting my hair for a very long time and his new luxurious salon on east 57 th street is so spacious , modern, and beautiful — offering color, cuts, lashes and the best manicure pedicures.”

The fact that Stewart got two haircuts from two hairstylists within the same month sparked some discussions on Instagram, with some of her followers questioning where her true hair salon loyalties lie.

“What happened to @johnbarrettnyc? You just said he’s been cutting your hair for years,” one person commented on her recent Instagram post, adding a shocked face emoji.

Stewart herself jumped into the comments to clear up any confusion with a casually iconic response.

“i met john Barrett at Frederic fekkai,” she wrote. “They are both masters and I love masters!!”