Martha Stewart's sultry pool selfie proves she doesn't age

Martha Stewart is keeping cool and looking hot this summer!

The 78-year-old just shared a new photo of herself lounging in the pool, and fans can't get enough of the sizzling selfie.

In the shot, the lifestyle guru can be seen from the neck up, pursing her lips in a sultry pout. Stewart infused a mix of glam and casual beauty for the shot, wearing her hair in soft waves and rocking icy lips and frosty eye shadow.

"My pool in East Hampton is the place to be on a 89 degree day!" she captioned the post.

Stewart's followers instantly gave the sexy selfie their seal of approval, and the post quickly garnered over 135,000 likes.

"What a BABE work it Martha" one Instagram user wrote, while another commented "You have some nerve lookin this HOT at 78 years young 🔥🔥🔥 now lemme get that skin care routine!"

Comedian Heather McMahan also chimed in: "Wow Martha!!! Yes queen!!! Omg!!! You are giving me life!!!! I'm on my way over!!!"

Stewart went on to explain that she built the pool 30 years ago and designed it to be "as chlorine free as possible, with a natural concrete finish-no paint."

"I made it extra deep for diving and with no protruding steps so we could really race the length without worrying about obstacles. After all these years, It is a fun place to swim!!!" she wrote.

Shortly after posting the shot, Stewart gave fans an inside look at her gorgeous property.

"Many of you asked to see the pool and gardens out East. Here are some random shots of a beautiful old property I have gardened here for thirty years It’s nice to see the trees matured and the plants settle in," she wrote.

The property is pretty darn gorgeous, but we think all eyes were most likely on Stewart!

This isn't the first time in recent months the lifestyle expert has put her prior modeling experience to work. In February, she attended the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars party and showed she's still got legs for days in a sexy black minidress.

The 78-year-old also showed off her posing skills back in December when she debuted a fresh new haircut.

Keep on working it, Martha!