Martha Stewart on her apron thirst trap video: ‘I practiced the day before’

Stewart spoke about the art of the thirst trap post in an interview on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

/ Source: TODAY
By Randee Dawn

Martha Stewart has been a domestic goddess for a long time, but in recent years she's turned her attention to becoming a thirst trap queen.

The 81-year-old has been posting sultry photos designed to grab attention — the very definition of a "thirst trap" — on Instagram, and let's just say that attention has been grabbed! (She's even created a video about how to make thirst trap posts.)

And as "The Drew Barrymore Show" wrote on Oct. 25, Stewart completely owns her traps.

".@MarthaStewart is the absolute QUEEN of thirst traps," the show tweeted to accompany a clip of Stewart with Barrymore on the program.

In the video, Barrymore refers specifically to Stewart's September Instagram ad for Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, in which she talked about the coffee while wearing nothing but an apron.

"It keeps the interest alive," says Stewart in the Barrymore video regarding her thirst traps, never pausing from her cooking tasks.

But Barrymore wasn't done — she wondered how Stewart could be so cool and confident to put herself out there like she did with the Green Mountain Coffee Roasters ad. And Martha Stewart gave the most Martha Stewart answer we could imagine: "I practiced the day before to see if I looked OK, and I looked good!"

Randee Dawn

Randee Dawn (she/her) is an entertainment journalist and author based in Brooklyn. In addition to writing for TODAY.com, Variety and The Los Angeles Times, her debut novel, Tune in Tomorrow, about a reality TV show run by mythic creatures, published in 2022. She's also the co-author of The Law & Order: SVU Unofficial Companion. When not interviewing the stars or dabbling in speculative fiction, she dreams of the next place she can travel to, or cuddles her Westie. More at RandeeDawn.com.