Fans say Martha Stewart’s latest thirst trap tops her famous pool pic

Martha Stewart is good at just about anything she's interested in: cooking, decorating, gardening, crafting — or any one of dozens of other skills (is anyone surprised that TODAY turned to her to name the top pie of Thanksgiving?).

Lately, she's turned her laser focus to become an expert in a whole new area: thirst trap photos. We've written about her Instagram prowess before but her latest, dropped on the 'gram on Wednesday, has fans saying it's the best of all.

"(I)n the miami beach/art basel vibe. bare shoulders, great hair by Simona, and makeup by the incomparable @daisybeautytoye1d," she wrote in the caption for the photo, a selfie showing the 81-year old looking stunning with full glam makeup, light blonde hair and dangling circle gold earrings.

To top it all off, she's giving the camera a classic duckface pout. Check out the masterpiece below.

"This might top the pool picture," noted one fan in the comments.

Stewart has unleashed several of these sultry pics in recent years, from one of her in nothing but an apron to one in which she's lounging by her East Hampton pool on a hot day (the "pool picture" the above fan referenced).

Stewart even revealed her secrets to thirst trap pics in a February video. Her first step? "Project fabulous."

"That’s what needs to be in your dating profile!" wrote one fan in the comments.

"Yasss QUEEN 🔥🙌🏾🙌🏾" wrote another.

Musician John Summit had only emojis to share: "😍😍😍"

And QVC's Dennis Basso noted, "Wow…weeeeee."

Clearly, people are thirsty for more Stewart thirst traps!

And as Stewart herself might say, “It’s a good thing.”