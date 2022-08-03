Martha Stewart celebrates turning 81 with sultry selfie and ‘too much’ chardonnay

Martha Stewart is ringing in 81 with a rare selfie and "a bit too much" chardonnay.

The renowned chef posted a puckered-up photograph of herself, appearing to be fully reclined, to her Instagram page before celebrating the "big" birthday dinner.

"We had a delicious lunch and just a bit too much @19crimes martha’s chard," she wrote in the caption, referring to her own wine, 19 Crimes Martha's Chard.

Several other stars, including Karlie Kloss and Yung Gravy, penned messages of well wishes in the comment section.

"Happpy birthday my Birthday buddy 😍," Kloss wrote, who shares an Aug. 3 birthday with the lifestyle guru.

Gravy commented, "happy birthday bae," to which one fellow Instagram user quipped, "Spill the gravy— are you two dating?? 🙌"

This isn't the first time Stewart posted such a photo online. In July 2020, she snapped a sensual selfie climbing out of her pool in the Hamptons.

The cooking connoisseur shared her secrets to taking the proper "thirst trap," a sexy photo posted to social media to grab attention, in a February TikTok video as part of her partnership with the beauty brand Clé de Peau Beauté.

“Remember my iconic thirst trap?” Stewart wrote on her Instagram page, alongside the TikTok video. “I’m finally revealing how I create the perfect selfie.”

In her video of tips and tricks, Stewart advised to project confidence, only conceal where needed, be effortless and add some lip gloss.