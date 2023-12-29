Martha Stewart just proved that 82 has never looked so good.

Adding on to the list of her thirst traps, Stewart topped off 2023 with an end-of-year sizzling snap in a Dec. 29 Instagram post.

"After an eight hour plane trip from westchester to palm beach- horrible by the way — we went to bed early and wore my beautiful @sabbiarosa nightgown (linen with robe)," she wrote in the caption.

In the post, Stewart posed in a mirror selfie in the bathroom, wearing a gray nightgown trimmed with lace and her hair down in voluminous natural waves.

"I didn’t look so bad when I got up at least not as bad as I did when I went to bed- it must be the $$$$$outfit!!," the caption concluded.

The comments on the post show a swarm of praise and support for Stewart.

"Everyday is a Thirst Trap Day with Martha❤️🔥," one person wrote.

"Thrist Trap Martha is my favorite Martha," another person commented.

"Sheesh! Save some sexy for the rest of us Mama! 😍," one wrote.

Even celebs shared some love on Stewart's selfie.

"Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo wrote, "Smoke show!! ❤️🔥😍."

"Crushing it !!!!!!!!!! 😍," TODAY contributor Jill Martin commented.

"Real Housewives of New York City" newbie Brynn Whitfield left three fire emoji in the comments.

A thirst trap is a sensual or flirty photo intended to grab people's attention, and this is not the only one Stewart has posted.

In November 2022, Stewart posted another mirror selfie on Instagram from a trip to Miami.

"in the miami beach/art basel vibe. bare shoulders, great hair by Simona, and makeup by the incomparable @daisybeautytoye," she wrote in the caption.

Stewart not only embraces her notoriety as the thirst trap queen, but she also has shared her tips on taking thirst traps.

In her "Thirst Trap 101" video, Stewart spilled the "tea" on how she took her famous 2020 thirst trap, where she posted a selfie on Instagram of her in a pool in the Hamptons.

Stewart's tips were simple: "project fabulous," conceal only where needed, use a touch of lip gloss and say the "magic phrase."

"Clé de Peau," she says repeatedly, concluding the phrase with her iconic facial expression seen in her thirst traps.

The 82-year-old style icon continues to wear what makes her comfortable and does not let her age stop her.

Stewart previously reflected on how she ignores comments regarding her age and her style.

“I’ve dressed the same since I was 17,” Stewart told Page Six Style in October.

“I don’t think about age. I think people are more and more and more (fabulous) than they’ve ever been in their senior years, and I applaud every one of them.”