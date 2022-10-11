Jamie Lee Curtis' advice on aging: 'Don't mess with your face'

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis has decided to end one of the the biggest chapters of her career where it all began, in Haddonfield, Ill.

Nearly 45 years after the first "Halloween" film was released, Curtis, 63, reprises her breakout role as Laurie Strode one final time, facing off against serial killer Michael Myers in the latest installment in the movie franchise.

Purported to be the last in the series, the movie is fittingly named "Halloween Ends."

But after four decades and 13 films, is it really over?

"They've come up with a very good way to end this 'thrillogy,'" Curtis told Hoda Kotb on TODAY, referring to the most recent films she's starred in. "We've made three films, I think it completes the story in a sad, interesting way."

No spoilers here, but "Halloween Ends" finds Laurie Strode in an epic battle with her ongoing nemesis. There are plenty of plot twists and references to the classic 1978 horror film peppered throughout.

Fans of the "Halloween" films will likely be happy with all the nods to the original, which among other tributes, include "RHOBH" star Kyle Richards, who had a small role in the first "Halloween."

"The Easter Eggs are pretty evident," Curtis said in a sit-down with TODAY digital. "It's like when you have 2-year-olds and you're doing an Easter Egg hunt and you literally put them next to the trash can. You're not hiding them."

Curtis, who served as executive producer on the film, said that what she loved most about making "Halloween Ends" was the connection she made with people, both on-set and off.

"I am Laurie Strode," she said. "'Halloween' has given me millions of people who love Laurie Strode, therefore, they love me. And, I've had the privilege of working with thousands of people who've made these films and who I consider friends."

Curtis said that she's a most "enthusiastic participant of the process" and between the crew that makes the films and the audiences that come to see them "it's a circle of creativity and it's beautiful."

Below, hear more about what Curtis shared during an interview with TODAY.

The advice on aging Curtis gives her daughters

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis and daughter Annie. Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty Images

Outside of acting, Curtis has been an outspoken critic through the years over the stigmas associated with aging and a culture that encourages women to appear young at any cost. She's proudly "pro-aging."

That's why her advice to her daughters comes down to this: "Don't mess with your face."

Having succumbed to the pressure herself, Curtis said that she's had various cosmetic procedures done, but instead of making her feel better about herself, they made her feel worse.

"I did plastic surgery," Curtis told TODAY. "I put Botox in my head. Does Botox make the big wrinkle go away? Yes. But then you look like a plastic figurine."

Which is why, when it comes to aging, she said that she tries to set an example for her daughters. "Walk a mile in my shoes. I have done it. It did not work. And all I see is people now focusing their life on that," Curtis said.

Fortunately, she considers her children "grounded people" who are doing life's work in their own way and in their own minds.

And though she wants them to be happy, Curtis said it's more important that they go to bed each night feeling content with what they've contributed to the "human race."

"Happiness is a tricky word because life is pain," she said. "I want them to be satisfied. I want them to feel that what they're doing matters, that what they're doing has value."

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis and her daughter Annie Guest in 2016. Steve Granitz / WireImage

Balancing negativity with kindness

Curtis is also passionate about promoting kindness (see: the time she brought Hoda to tears with a compliment). While shooting the 2022 film "Everything Everywhere All at Once," she sent everyone involved with the film a copy of a poster hanging in her kitchen.

"It's by an artist named Bob Reynolds that says, 'Note to self: Be kind, be kind, be kind,'" Curtis said.

In an increasingly negative world, seeking out kindness matters more now than ever, Curtis said, adding that it's important to counterbalance all the negative information out there with positivity.

"I'm not a Pollyanna," Curtis said. "There are wars going on, there are children dying of cancer every day.

"Life is pain," said Curtis quoting the 1987 film “The Princess Bride," which her husband Christopher Guest starred in. "Anyone who says differently is selling something."

But there has to be balance, she said, and that balance comes from kindness.

Adding weight to her words, Curtis recently publicly called out Kanye West after the rapper posted an antisemitic tweet on his account, which has since been removed.

"The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop," Curtis posted on her Twitter account.

The actor also spoke out against West during her appearance on the TODAY, calling the tweet "abhorrent."

"I woke up and burst into tears," Curtis told Hoda about reading the Tweet.

"It's bad enough that fascism is on the rise around the world, but on Twitter, on a portal, to pour that in as if Jewish people haven't had enough?"

What she would do if she met 'Halloween' villain Michael Myers in real life

Jamie Lee Curtis in "Halloween" 1978. Allstar Picture Library / Alamy Stock Photo

The daughter of legendary Hollywood actors Janet Leigh ("Psycho") and Tony Curtis ("Some Like it Hot"), Jamie Lee acted in a few minor roles before scoring the breakout role of Laurie Strode in John Carpenter's 1978 film "Halloween."

Since then, she's appeared in dozens of films including classics like "A Fish Called Wanda," "True Lies," and "My Girl," among others. Curtis is also a the author of 12 best-selling children's books focused on positivity and addressing common kid's issues.

But it's Laurie Strode that Curtis says people continue to love and root for, even after all these years. "I'm getting a lot of attention. A lot of attention," she said. "And the attention is for Laurie Strode, who people love."

Jamie Lee Curtis said that she would just "walk right by" Michael Michaels. " Ithink she knows everything about him." Getty Images / TODAY

With such a deep connection to her long-time character, TODAY wondered what Curtis would do if she ever crossed paths with Michael Myers in real life.

"I think she'd walk right by him, because I think she knows everything about him," Curtis said. "I don't even think he'd raise his knife. She'd walk right through him."