Kyle Richards has plenty of fond memories of working with Jamie Lee Curtis — reaching back to when she starred alongside Curtis as a little girl in 1978’s slasher classic, “Halloween.”

“Gosh, I have so many (memories) now,” Richards, who was 9 years old when "Halloween" came out, told TODAY at Monday’s NBCUniversal upfront red carpet. “You know, it used to be that the last day we wrapped on the original ‘Halloween’ in 1978 that she carried me back to my dressing room all the way, but now I have so many more. You know, this time we were filming in Georgia, and it’s just like those moments, like, ‘Come down, I’ll make you a coffee for breakfast,’ and just talking and sharing.”

“She’s an incredible person and someone that I admire not only as an artist but just as a human being,” added the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star.

More than four decades after they worked together in “Halloween,” Richards, 53, and Curtis, 63, reunited for 2021’s “Halloween Kills,” and they are set to star in the upcoming sequel, “Halloween Ends.”

In a cute clip promoting “Halloween Kills” last year, Richards and Curtis re-created the moment from the original “Halloween” set when Curtis carried Richards back to her dressing room.

“Jamie, can I say something? Forty years ago…” Richards said.

“I carried you,” Curtis said, and without missing a beat, picked up her co-star and carried her down the hallway.

Richards has been busy over the past year. She also appeared in the first season of Bravo’s “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” joining other members of the “Real Housewives” franchise on a drama-filled vacation in Turks and Caicos.

Season Two of the franchise’s “Ultimate Girls Trip” spinoff is set to premiere next month, and Bravo host and producer Andy Cohen hinted to TODAY this week that a third season may also be in the works.