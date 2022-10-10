Jamie Lee Curtis reacts to Kanye West's antisemitic social media posts: 'Just abhorrent'

Jamie Lee Curtis held back tears on TODAY Monday as she condemned an antisemitic tweet the rapper Kanye West posted over the weekend.

West, who goes by Ye, received strong backlash after posting a tweet that has since been removed by Twitter that said he was going to "go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."

He also said he "can't be Anti Semitic" because "black people are actually Jew also."

"I burst into tears," Curtis, who on Sunday tweeted a response to Ye's comment, told Hoda Kotb. "I woke up and burst into tears. Defcon 3 on Jewish people? What are you doing?

"It's bad enough that fascism is on the rise around the world. But on Twitter, on a portal, to pour that in? As if Jewish people haven't had it hard enough?"

Instagram deleted a message from West’s page and restricted the account after he posted a separate message that some groups have called "anti-Jewish," a spokesperson for Meta, Instagram's parent company, told NBC News on Oct. 8.

A spokesperson for Twitter also confirmed on Oct. 9 that West's account has been locked for violation of its policies.

Curtis, whose father, actor Tony Curtis, was Jewish, also condemned West's message in a tweet on Oct. 9 that included a screenshot of his since-removed tweet.

"The holiest day in Judaism was last week," she wrote. "Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop."

On TODAY, Curtis, 63, called the message "abhorrent" and said she hopes the 45-year-old rapper "gets help."

"And if we aren't reacting, who are we?" she said. "What does it say about people who aren't reacting? Who woke up and read that and thought, 'Oh, what are you having for breakfast?'"

West has not commented publicly since his social media posts were taken down.

This weekend's incident was the latest instance of deleted or removed tweets and Instagram posts by West that have drawn a backlash.

His ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, wrote on Instagram in July that West has bipolar disorder after he issued a series of now-deleted tweets saying she was trying to have him hospitalized.

“I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions,” Kardashian wrote.

“He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder."

West didn't respond to Kardashian's comments at the time.