Sharon Stone recalls her response when a partner recently asked if she uses Botox

Sharon Stone is done with Botox, and she's not willing to try it again just to make herself more appealing to a man.

The actor, 64, opens up about aging, romance and more in a new interview with Vogue Arabia, and recalls a conversation she recently had with a younger man she was dating.

When Stone's partner asked her if she uses Botox, she came up with a quick and witty response, saying, “It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did.”

Apparently, the relationship didn't last much longer after that conversation.

“I saw him one more time after that and then he wasn’t interested in seeing me anymore,” she told the magazine. “If you don’t see me for more than that, you’ll please find your way to the exit.”

Stone has experimented with aesthetic procedures in the past, but she doesn't feel like testing fate again after having some serious side effects to various treatments.

“There were periods in the super fame when I got Botox and filler and stuff, and then I had this massive stroke and a nine-day brain hemorrhage and I had to have over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make the one side of my face come up again,” she said.

Instead of turning to cosmetic procedures to help her face the visible signs of aging, Stone is tapping into her inner confidence instead. Case in point? In July, the actor proudly posted a near-topless photo of herself standing by a pool. She captioned the post “Gratefully Imperfect on a Perfect Day.” Naturally, many of the actor's followers appreciated her body positivity.

Confidence is key in the dating world, but so is chemistry, and that's something Stone has been thinking about a lot after trying online dating. For a time, the actor was on the dating app Bumble, but she ended up deleting her profile after realizing that online dating wasn't right for her.

“I’m not an algorithm dater,” she said. Instead, Stone longs for the old-fashioned experience where “you meet someone, and you have things in common and you have chemistry.”