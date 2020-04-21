See Robin Wright and Cary Elwes reunite for 'Princess Bride' announcement

It’s been nearly 33 years since fans of “The Princess Bride” first fell in love with the rousing fantasy-adventure-rom-com and its lead characters (who fell in love with each other), Buttercup and Westley.

Since then, it’s been a rare sight to see the stars that brought that indomitable duo to life — Robin Wright and Cary Elwes — together again, which is exactly what makes this new Disney+ promo so special.

In a video-call clip shared on the streaming service’s official Instagram account, Wright and Elwes reunited to make a special announcement for those longing for a timeless tale to watch while stuck at home.

“Are you bored yet?” Elwes, 57, asked his former co-star.

“No!” replied Wright, 54. “Are you?”

“Not even,” he told her, “But if I was stuck in front of my TV, I could think of some real fun things to watch, like that ‘Princess Bride’ movie we made together.”

Cary Elwes and Robin Wright in "The Princess Bride," 1987. 20th Century Fox Licensing/Merch

When she inquired about whether the cult classic was playing somewhere again, he gave her some good news — it’s coming to Disney+ May 1.

“Does that mean we’ll get to take a selfie with Mickey?” she asked.

That’s when Elwes channeled his beloved character and said, “They better say ‘As you wish’ to that or I want no part in it!”

“Oh, my Westley!” Wright giggled.

The last time Elwes made headlines for “Princess Bride” chatter, it came after rumors of a remake were making the rounds. He put Westley’s words to good use then, too, as he revealed exactly what he thought of that plan.

There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one. https://t.co/5N8Q3P2e5G — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) September 18, 2019

“There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world,” he tweeted, invoking a similar phrase he uttered to his onscreen love during a dire moment in the film. “It would be a pity to damage this one.”