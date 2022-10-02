‘Halloween’ villain Michael Myers haunts New Hampshire home in viral real estate listing

A local real estate professional in New Hampshire caught the attention of thousands by including a special guest in his recent listing.

While the home that Tommy Bolduc listed in Weare, N.H. appears charming at first glance, upon further inspection there is one scary addition sprinkled throughout the photos: a person dressed as the iconic horror character, Michael Myers.

In the dozens of photos shared on the listing, the "Halloween" villain shows up in each frame, with some appearances more obvious than others.

One image of the home from afar shows just a glimpse of Myers, with his head and partial body visible in a window. Tommy Bolduc

Bolduc told TODAY over the phone that the idea for the listing was a collaboration between himself and the sellers, adding that they unanimously decided that Myers would be the best horror icon to add to the listing.

"It's a perfect season and me and my sellers thought it would be a fun way to make people laugh," he explained.

The kitchen sports new appliances, plenty of cabinets and a surprise guest. Tommy Bolduc

“This is the first time I have ever done anything like this and partly because my sellers have a great sense of humor,” Bolduc continued. “It can be a risk. You don’t want to do something humorous as a real estate professional and have your sellers be skeptical with you and not trust the process. But I have some great sellers in this instance for this property and they have a great sense of humor as well. So they were totally on board.”

They decided to put Myers in several areas around the home, including in the bedrooms, kitchen, basement, and even the chicken coop.

Can you spot Michael Myers in this shot? Tommy Bolduc

"It was a blast shooting those photos," Buldoc said, explaining that they wanted to get creative. "Some of them are sneaky, you have to search for him ... Other ones, (it's) blatantly obvious where he is."

One of those more obvious images shows Myers lying on a bed with his legs crossed and his chin propped on his hands.

This is one of the sillier images Bolduc decided to include. Tommy Bolduc

The listing was posted on Friday, Sept. 30 and Bolduc said that it has already been viewed 70,000 times. That popularity continued for an open house on Oct. 1.

“It’s gone viral on social media, all of the different local Facebook platforms,” he said. “I have friends, family, colleagues, co-brokers I don’t even know emailing me and texting me saying they think it’s hilarious. And so people from all walks of my life have been reaching out … People are getting a kick out of it.”

Michael Myers is always lurking in these hilarious photos. Tommy Bolduc

“The feedback has been almost unanimously positive,” he said of the reactions he's received personally and on the internet. "I think that people think it’s a riot. Sometimes we can’t take ourselves too seriously and have to have a good time.”

Related: