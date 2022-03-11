Jamie Lee Curtis looks nothing like Jamie Lee Curtis in her new movie

You’ve never seen Jamie Lee Curtis like this.

On Thursday, the actor posted a photo of herself in character from her upcoming movie, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which will premiere this week at the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas.

In the picture, Curtis, sitting in a chair at a desk in an office, sports a pair of gray slacks and a mustard yellow turtleneck with a light yellow vest over it. She has short white hair and a brace on her left hand while she holds what looks like a cookie or pastry of some sort in her right hand.

“Two years ago we made this movie right up until the day the world shut down. We just finished in time. It’s a Magical Mystery Tour of a movie and I’m so excited to see it tomorrow at its premiere opening the @sxsw festival,” she wrote, in part, on Instagram.

The sci-fi action flick, which also stars Michelle Yeoh, Jenny Slate, Stephanie Hsu and James Hong, follows an elderly Chinese woman who sets out to save the world. Curtis plays an IRS inspector named Deirdre Beaubeirdra.

“I wanted to just be truthful to this woman,” Curtis told Entertainment Weekly when talking about her character. “In the world, there is an industry — a billion-dollar, trillion-dollar industry — about hiding things. Concealers. Body-shapers. Fillers. Procedures. Clothing. Hair accessories. Hair products. Everything to conceal the reality of who we are. And my instruction to everybody was: I want there to be no concealing of anything.

“I’ve been sucking my stomach in since I was 11, when you start being conscious of boys and bodies, and the jeans are super tight. I very specifically decided to relinquish and release every muscle I had that I used to clench to hide the reality. That was my goal.”

The "Knives Out" star, 63, pushed to create her look in the movie.

“Immediately after signing up, she would text us photos of weird outfits and weird hairdos,” Daniel Scheinert, who wrote and directed the movie with Daniel Kwan, told Entertainment Weekly.

“There was one photo of an IRS auditor that Dan Kwan had found online — I mean, maybe she worked in a DMV, I don’t know — but this one photo, Jamie was like, ‘That’s incredible, please let me be her — please, please, please, please.’ And that photo became the reference for the hairdo and the outfit.”

Curtis has long been a vocal champion of body positivity.

“Acceptance of the way things are is the first step to any change,” she captioned an untouched picture of herself in a since-deleted Instagram post last year, which she shared in response to Will Smith posting a photo on himself about being in the "worst shape of his life."

You can see Curtis’ transformation for yourself when “Everything Everywhere All at Once” hits theaters April 8.