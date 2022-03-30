Jamie Lee Curtis says she wants to get rid of the term 'anti-aging': 'I am pro-aging' 

Jamie Lee Curtis has a simple request: Take the phrase "anti-aging" out of your vocabulary.

At the Radically Reframing Aging Summit hosted by Maria Shriver, Curtis shared her opinion on the way we talk about aging and how it should change.

“This word 'anti-aging' has to be struck,” she said. “I am pro-aging. I want to age with intelligence, and grace, and dignity, and verve, and energy.”

"I don't want to hide from it," she added.

The summit, which sought to explore growing older as "one of the greatest gifts in life," highlighted the perspectives of experts, such as doctors and professors, and celebrities, including Goldie Hawn, William Shatner and Rob Lowe.

In her discussion with Shriver, Curtis also opened up about the way she has accepted her 63-year-old body, according to Prevention magazine. One part of that? Not looking in the mirror as much.

“I’m not denying what I look like, of course I’ve seen what I look like," she said. "I am trying to live in acceptance. If I look in the mirror, it’s harder for me to be in acceptance. I’m more critical. Whereas, if I just don’t look, I’m not so worried about it.”

Curtis also opened up about the importance of natural beauty, something she's been candid about on social media recently.

Curtis is featured in the upcoming film "Everything Everywhere All At Once" and shared a photo of herself in costume, wearing a mustard yellow turtleneck, white wig and red-framed glasses. In the caption, Curtis revealed that she had simple instructions for her character's styling: "I want there to be no concealing of anything."

Curtis rejected the notion of using products that are about "hiding things," such as concealers, body shapers, fillers, procedures and more.

“I’ve been sucking my stomach in since I was 11, when you start being conscious of boys and bodies, and the jeans are super tight," she wrote. "I very specifically decided to relinquish and release every muscle I had that I used to clench to hide the reality. That was my goal. I have never felt more free creatively and physically."

Best known for her role as Laurie Strode in "Halloween," Curtis also posted a selfie in February remembering her "heroine."

In the caption, she described the experience of having a opening your phone and looking at an image of yourself that feels like a "gotcha moment"

"Often the most unflattering image, we are often looking down, to remind us of our humility, humanity, and lack of hubris in this filtered world we all exist in on this platform," she wrote in the caption.

In her makeup-free selfie, Curtis saw herself and was reminded of her "Halloween" character, a part she will reprise in the 2022 film "Halloween Ends."

"I was delighted on this Freaky Friday (to) be confronted with my heroine, my true north, and the survivor of my story Laurie Strode. I miss the woman that gave her name, Debra Hill, and I honor her this day and all who are surviving threat, both internal and certainly external, in this crazy world," she said in the caption.

At the summit, per Prevention, Curtis emphasized that worrying only takes away from the time she does have.

"I am 63-years-old. My mother died at 76. My father died at 85. I have no effing time to waste,” she said. “My motto is, ‘If not now, when? And, if not me, who?’ And, that has unleashed me and freed me, and allowed me to do everything I’m doing with zero attachment.”