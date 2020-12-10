One of the things we have been missing the most during the pandemic is live arts. Especially in New York City, the bright lights of Broadway have gone dark, and they won't be turned back on until at least mid-2021.

To satisfy our show-tune cravings, NBC has put together “One Night Only: The Best of Broadway," a fabulous two-hour special airing on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at 8:00 pm ET.

Here's what we know about NBC's “One Night Only: The Best of Broadway”:

Who will be performing?

Tina Fey is set to host "One Night Only: The Best of Broadway," and there will be special performances by Kelly Clarkson, Brett Eldredge, Patti LaBelle, Barbra Streisand and Antonio Banderas, who will perform with the Spanish cast of “A Chorus Line.”

Kelly Clarkson performing during "One Night Only: The Best of Broadway." Chris Haston / NBC

There will also be additional appearances from Leslie Odom Jr., Lance Bass, Kristen Bell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Peter Gallagher, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sean Hayes, Nathan Lane, Camryn Manheim, Alanis Morissette, Jerry O’Connell, Billy Porter, John Stamos, Aaron Tveit, Blair Underwood, Vanessa Williams, Susan Kelechi Watson, Sutton Foster, Annaleigh Ashford, Brittney Mack, Rob McClure, Mary-Louise Parker and more.

What shows will be featured?

Broadway shows featured include "Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations," "Chicago," "Diana: The Musical," "Jagged Little Pill," "Jersey Boys," "Mean Girls," "Rent" and an appearance by the cast of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child." The evening will also include sneak peeks at new Broadway shows coming to the Great White Way in 2021.

"Jersey Boys." Virginia Sherwood / NBC

How to watch?

The show will be airing on NBC at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 10, 2020. 12:31 The special will also be available the following day on NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock.

Who does this benefit?

The night is for a great cause and will benefit Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS. According to a press release, "donations will help provide groceries and medication, health care and emergency financial assistance to those in the Broadway community who are struggling through the pandemic."

“I’m so happy to be a part of this night, raising money for Broadway Cares, and to watch these mega-talented people do what they do best,” Fey said in a statement shared on the organization's site.

Tina Fey will host! Virginia Sherwood / NBC

In addition to the telecast, NBCUniversal is making a generous donation to Broadway Cares.

“With Broadway being crippled by current events, it’s never been more vital to showcase these incredible performers and remind audiences of their extraordinary talents for when they return to the stage,” added Doug Vaughan, executive vice president for NBC Entertainment. “We’re proud to partner with Broadway Cares and do our part to help those in that tight-knit community during these difficult times.”

A performance of "Chicago" from "One Night Only: The Best of Broadway." Virginia Sherwood / NBC

“We are deeply grateful to NBC for making this special evening possible and to the spectacular lineup of Broadway’s best who are so generously sharing their time and talent,” said Tom Viola, executive director of Broadway Cares. “The joy that this special will create will translate into meals and medication, health and hope for those within our Broadway community who are struggling during this pandemic and extraordinary work shutdown.”

