Patti LaBelle makes perfect roast chicken and serves it 2 ways

A perfectly roasted chicken can touch the heart just like a beautiful song. Patti LaBelle knows all about reaching people with her legendary voice and her comforting cooking. The Godmother of Soul is joining TODAY Food to make her signature roast chicken and use the leftovers to make easy and quick chicken sandwiches.

Some of my favorite recipes are the classics. Whether it's a simply roasted chicken or a sweet potato pie, traditional recipes always have a special place in my heart and on my dinner table.

This is the sandwich I make almost every time I have leftover chicken in the fridge. It's fresh, flavorful and only takes a few minutes to put together.

If you like those make-ahead recipes, you should also try these: