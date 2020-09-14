Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

Patti LaBelle makes perfect roast chicken and serves it 2 ways

The Godmother of Soul is serving up her signature roast chicken dinner and using the leftovers to make "fuss-free" chicken sandwiches.

Patti LaBelle makes roast chicken with gravy

Sept. 14, 202003:23

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Patti LaBelle

A perfectly roasted chicken can touch the heart just like a beautiful song. Patti LaBelle knows all about reaching people with her legendary voice and her comforting cooking. The Godmother of Soul is joining TODAY Food to make her signature roast chicken and use the leftovers to make easy and quick chicken sandwiches.

Patti LaBelle's Roast Chicken
Patti LaBelle
Get The Recipe

Patti LaBelle's Roast Chicken

Patti LaBelle

Some of my favorite recipes are the classics. Whether it's a simply roasted chicken or a sweet potato pie, traditional recipes always have a special place in my heart and on my dinner table.

Patti LaBelle's Fuss-Free Chicken Sandwiches
Patti LaBelle
Get The Recipe

Patti LaBelle's Fuss-Free Chicken Sandwiches

Patti LaBelle

This is the sandwich I make almost every time I have leftover chicken in the fridge. It's fresh, flavorful and only takes a few minutes to put together.

If you like those make-ahead recipes, you should also try these:

Barbecue Chicken Skillet Nachos
Kardea Brown
Get The Recipe

Barbecue Chicken Skillet Nachos

Kardea Brown
Black Pepper Shrimp Fried Rice
Ali Rosen
Get The Recipe

Black Pepper Shrimp Fried Rice

Ali Rosen
Patti LaBelle