Susan Kelechi Watson announces she is 'single' again after engagement last year

Susan Kelechi Watson and Jaime Lincoln Smith have ended their engagement.

The “This Is Us” star shared the personal news on her Instagram stories between posts celebrating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ projected win in the 2020 presidential election.

“And I thought becoming Single was gonna be the only eventful thing to happen to me this year. #TwentyTwenty,” the 38-year-old actor wrote candidly on Saturday.

Jaime Lincoln Smith and Susan Kelechi Watson attend 18th Annual Tribeca Film Festival 2019 Opening Night Screening Of "The Apollo" at The Apollo Theater on April 24, 2019 in New York City. Sylvain Gaboury / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Watson announced her engagement to Smith in a now-deleted Instagram post last September, showing off her sapphire engagement ring. Smith shared the same photos on his own Instagram, since deleted, to spread the news.

“Forever Ever...," Watson wrote in her post's caption, followed by a poem she wrote. "'Theyll say its love/And they'll know its love/For when they call its name/it will answer to love/Without hesitation' ~me.”

Smith, also an actor, is known for appearing on shows like “Blue Blood,” “New Amsterdam” and “The Deuce.”

Watson's spirits appear to be high despite the breakup. She's been sharing clips and stills from the highly anticipated fifth season of "This Is Us" along with election news. Watson, like Harris, is an alum of Howard University.

NBC moved up the season five premiere of "This Is Us" to Tuesday, Oct. 27, from Nov. 10 after a seven-month hiatus. The two-hour special episode picked up where the previous season left off with the Pearson family, and it weaved in topical issues, including the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests against systemic racism.

The show's creator Dan Fogelman told NPR in August: "I felt like, considering everything that's going on in our country, we have an opportunity and almost a responsibility — without getting into the politics of it all — to capture what this is ... a very unusual, landmark moment in time."