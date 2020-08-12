Princess Diana musical to premiere on Netflix before opening on Broadway

On Wednesday, it was announced that "Diana," a musical about Princess Diana, will premiere on the streaming giant Netflix ahead of its Broadway opening in 2021.

The show was initially scheduled to open on March 31, 2020, at the Longacre Theatre in New York City. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was shut down 19 days prior while still in previews.

Jeanna de Waal is set to star as the iconic Diana, Princess of Wales. Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade

The musical is now set to open May 25, 2021, and in a history-making move for theater, the show will be filmed without an audience and premiere on Netflix first. It's set to debut on the streaming service in early 2021.

“We speak for the entire company when we say that we couldn’t be more excited to finally be able share our show with theater lovers everywhere," producers for the show said in a statement to TODAY. "Though there is no substitute for the live theater, we are honored to be a part of the quality entertainment that Netflix provides its subscribers worldwide.”

Jeanna de Waal is set to star as the iconic Diana, Princess of Wales, who in August 1997 was tragically killed in a car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris.

De Waal is a British actor, and some of her credits include two Tony Award-winning Broadway shows, “Kinky Boots” and “American Idiot.” She also originated roles in the regional productions of two musicals that went on to Broadway, “Finding Neverland” and “Waitress.”

"To bring Diana to life on stage is obviously a huge privilege," she said during a video promo for the world premiere of the show in 2018. "I feel very daunted by the prospect but I hope people who didn't know about her and weren't aware of her journey leave the theater with an idea of what she did for the world. She made everyone feel special from the highest person to the lowest-ranking person, and I think we want to celebrate her."

On whether or not people will believe her as "The People's Princess," she's not so sure.

“People, within like two seconds of seeing you, are going to decide: they either buy it or they don’t,” she told People earlier this year. “If they don’t buy it, it’s going to be hard for them to enjoy the story and get lost in it.”

And while she shares Princess Diana’s British accent, the 32-year-old actor confessed that’s all they have in common.

“(Diana) had this amazing grace about her that I definitely don’t have naturally,” she said. “It’s been a real process on how to control my body and move in the way she moved.”