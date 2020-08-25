Lance Bass reveals latest setback in his journey to become a dad

Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, have experienced another emotional setback in their quest to start a family.

“We’re two and a half years in and we keep running into a lot of different hiccups,” Bass told TooFab last week.

Though the former *NSYNC singer said he and Turchin, 33, have “embryos ready to go,” they are struggling to find a gestational carrier amid the coronavirus epidemic.

“Unfortunately, we just lost our surrogate that we’ve had for over two years,” Bass shared. “And so now, now begins the process of finding a replacement surrogate, which is hard… because a lot of surrogates really don’t want to get pregnant during a time like this.”

After nine rounds of IVF, the couple, who were married in 2014, were thrilled when their surrogate became pregnant with a baby boy. But in March, Bass revealed she experienced a miscarriage.

“You trick yourself into not getting excited because you know anything can happen at any time, especially in those first few weeks,” Bass said while speaking with Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. “You keep telling yourself that and trying not to get your hopes up, but you’re always going to have those thoughts in the back of your brain where you’re already planning out their lives. Especially once you know the sex, you can’t help but fast-forward over their entire lives and imagine who they’re going to be like, who they might marry and all kinds of stuff.”

Bass noted that he Turchin will explore adoption if their 10th embryo transfer doesn’t work.

“There are plenty of kids who need adopting,” he said. “So, I’m not opposed to going right ahead and adopting if this fails next time.”