Kelly Clarkson, Brett Eldredge get into holiday spirit with 'Under the Mistletoe' duet

Kelly Clarkson and Brett Eldredge performing together is truly a Christmas gift that we can’t get enough of. The two took to the stage on Tuesday’s episode of “The Voice” to sing their holiday duet, “Under the Mistletoe.”

Clarkson actually co-wrote the song, which came out earlier this year. She said in a release that she loves writing new Christmas songs that “have a classic, throwback vibe.”

In November 2020, Clarkson also released a cover of Vince Vance & The Valiants’ classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

In an interview with TODAY’s Willie Geist in September, she explained her fans had been begging for more music.

“I have a couple Christmas songs dropping that are very random,” she laughed. “Fans have been asking like, ‘Can you just drop anything? Everyone is sad. Everyone is feeling it. The world has gone to crap, like can you just release something?’”

She added that the Christmas songs were meant to tide fans over until her upcoming album — which she has been writing during her divorce from Brandon Blackstock — comes out next year.

“So just give them something a little bit here and there,” she said. “That’s the cool thing about being in the artistic world, you get to maybe bring a little bit of sunshine or distraction or hope in a time where you need it most.”

Eldredge and Clarkson already performed their song once this holiday season on NBC’s “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” last week. They’re both slated to perform again on Thursday at NBC’s “One Night Only: The Best of Broadway,” which will be hosted by Tina Fey. The special will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, which provides groceries and medication, health care and emergency financial assistance to the Broadway community amid the pandemic.

Clarkson has been rocking duets this season. She performed a stunning version of “Silent Night” with Tori Kelly on The Kelly Clarkson Show last month.

Her only Christmas album, “Wrapped in Red,” came out in 2013. Eldredge released his Christmas album, “Glow,” in 2016.

"The Voice" coach John Legend also performed on Tuesday night, singing his latest single “Wild.” Next week is the season finale of the show, which will air on NBC on Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m.