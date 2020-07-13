Celebrities are no stranger to rude comments on social media, but "Modern Family" star Jesse Tyler Ferguson draws the line when someone picks on his newborn son.

Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita welcomed their first child, Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita, last week, and the baby boy's name has special meaning to the couple, who married in 2013.

"We have always loved the name Beckett, and the middle name, Mercer is the street in NYC where we got married almost seven years ago," Ferguson said in a Tweet announcing the birth.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Justin and I appreciate all the kind words about our new little bundle of joy, Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita! We have always loved the name Beckett and the middle name, Mercer is the street in NYC where we got married almost 7 years ago! We are so thrilled to be new dads! — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) July 12, 2020

After People announced baby Beckett's arrival on Instagram, a user named @pedx5000 chimed in with his opinion about the name.

"What a stupid name seriously lol," the user commented on the post.

Ferguson took a moment to peruse @pedX500's Instagram account, which has since been made private, and found post containing an image of Melania Trump, the Obamas, the Clintons and the Bushes together at Barbara Bush's funeral with the caption, "If we could all just get along together as one nation."

"Remember when you told me my son had a stupid name?" Ferguson wrote in the comments section. "Lol. I guess this sentiment faded fast. Sending love from me, Justin and Beckett."

The 44-year-old actor left similar remarks on the People Instagram post, saying, "@pedx5000, 'If we could all just get along as one nation' —you four Instagram posts ago. Sending love to you, sir, from us and Beckett."

While it was satisfying to call out the troll who made fun of Beckett's name, Ferguson was quick to say he is careful about getting into online arguments.

Sometimes it’s just fun to poke the trolls. The religious fanatics however are another story. They flock to social media like a moth to a flame when LGBTQ people get married or have children. I steer clear of them. It’s not worth giving them the attention. https://t.co/7BlHOlPP6d — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) July 12, 2020

In a follow-up Tweet about his sweet revenge, Ferguson said while "sometimes it's just fun to poke the trolls," He draws the line at speaking up against "religious fanatics," who "flock to social media like a moth to a flame when LGBTQ people get married or have children."

"I steer clear of them," he wrote. "It’s not worth giving them the attention."