Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband welcome 1st child together

Congratulations to the new parents!
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

By Samantha Kubota

Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita are officially proud dads!

The two welcomed their first child together this week, a rep for Ferguson told TODAY.

The 44-year-old “Modern Family” alum actor and his husband, 34, announced they were expecting back in January on “The Late Late Show.”

“It feels like, I’m 44 now, let’s get this show going!” he laughed to host James Cordon. “Tick tock!”

“You are going to make the best parents, the two of you,” Cordon said, excitedly. Ferguson didn’t say what gender the child would be at the time but added the baby would be “human.”

People reports the two named their bundle of joy Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita.

"The new parents are overjoyed and excited for this new journey as a family of three," a rep for Ferguson told People.

Ferguson and Mikita tied the knot in 2013.

Samantha Kubota

Samantha Kubota is a digital journalist and editor for TODAY.com.