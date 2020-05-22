Kristen Bell defends 5-year-old daughter wearing diapers: 'Everyone is different'

Kristen Bell responded to a person on Twitter who criticized her decision to share some personal family news.

In a recent edition of her digital series, "Momsplaining," the "Frozen" star revealed that her 5-year-old daughter, Delta, is wearing diapers.

One person took issue with the 39-year-old actress sharing the information, which the commenter labeled "humiliating."

"Why would @KristenBell relate this humiliating fact about her child, along with identifying details like her name?" the person commented. "Delta may not know about this yet, but she will: In the middle of a pandemic during her delicate formative years, her mom told the world she was still in diapers."

The next day, Bell — who also has a 7-year-old daughter, Lincoln, with husband Dax Shepard — took the time to speak to the person's concerns.

"I also dont think its humiliating if ur kid wears diapers late," Bell responded. "Everyone is different. My 5yr old wouldn't be embarrassed even if she was in diapers during the day! She's confident & goofy & doesn't see anything about her beautiful unique self something to apologize for."

I also dont think its humiliating if ur kid wears diapers late. Everyone is different. My 5yr old wouldn't be embarrassed even if she was in diapers during the day! She's confident & goofy & doesn't see anything about her beautiful unique self something to apologize for. Xo — Kristen Bell (@KristenBell) May 22, 2020

However, the critic doubled down on her thoughts.

"My concern was chiefly about revealing such private information about a child to the world given your reach and fame; diapers at night may be normal for a five year old and maybe she'll indeed grow up to be totes whatevs about it," the person responded. "I just know I was conscious enough at 5.5 that I wouldn't want that info out there without my express permission, and my mom wasn't famous and covered by the news.

"So I hope Delta agreed you could reveal her private body information on the world stage."

Bell clarified that her daughter is "only in diapers at night, which is pretty normal for a 5 yr old who's tiny bladder cant take the 10 hr challenge yet."

The pair continued to exchange messages, with the conversation seemingly ending on a high note.

"Your parents sound lovely," Bell wrote, adding a purple heart emoji. "They've proven to have raised a sensitive and vocal confident woman and I hope to be as lucky," adding a smiley face.

Now, that seems like a demonstration on how to lovingly clap back.