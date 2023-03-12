Brendan Fraser had two special guests at his side for the 2023 Oscars: Two of his sons, Holden and Leland.

Fraser, wearing a navy tuxedo, walked the red carpet with his girlfriend, Jeanne Moore, who wore a royal blue tulle gown. Holden donned a baby blue suit, while Leland wore all black.

Fraser welcomed Holden in 2004 and Leland in 2006 with his ex-wife, Afton Smith.

Speaking with E!, Holden said he and his brother are "over the moon" about their father's success with "The Whale," which has led to his first Oscar nomination. Leland nodded in agreement.

Brendan Fraser with Jeanne Moore and sons Fletcher Fraser and Leland Francis Fraser at the The CAA Pre-Oscar Party on March 10, 2023. Randy Shropshire / Getty Images

"We are unbelievably proud," Holden said.

Fraser is a father of three, Holden, Leland and his firstborn, Griffin. Griffin, who was born in 2002, is on the autism spectrum, the actor shared in a 2018 interview.

The “Mummy” star has also opened up about how his eldest son's physique helped him prepare for his role as an obese man in “The Whale.”

“He’s a big kid,” Fraser said. “He’s 6 foot 5. He’s got big hands and feet, a big body. I understand intimately what it is to be close to a person who lives with obesity.”

On the red (or more accurately, champagne-colored carpet) Fraser also discussed the impact of his film.

"The story of 'The Whale' is about redemption, and I'd be remiss to not acknowledge that I feel a sense of that too," he said.

After taking a step back from Hollywood, "The Whale" marked a major comeback for the '90s star.

"I feel like if there are those who seen this film and can identify with the struggles that this man goes through, you're not alone," he said.

