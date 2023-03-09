Brendan Fraser's sons: A guide to 'The Whale' actor's 3 kids

In "The Whale," Brendan Fraser stars as a reclusive father working to connect with his daughter.

While preparing for the comeback role, Fraser drew from his own experiences as a father to his three children — Griffin, Holden and Leland — whom he co-parents with his ex-wife, Afton Smith.

“Being with my kids and their mom and our family has given me such love that if ever I needed to hold something of value up to try and translate that to what was important to Charlie, I didn’t have to look far," he told Freddie Prinze Jr. in November for Interview magazin in 2022.

Now, Fraser's performance in "The Whale" has landed him a nomination for best actor in a leading role at the 2023 Oscars, a nod that his kids celebrated by getting their dad a Carvel Fudgie the Whale ice cream cake, Fraser told TODAY's Willie Geist on Sunday Sitdown Feb. 26.

“Now dad’s cool,” Fraser said. “We’ll see how long that lasts.”

Here’s everything to know about Fraser’s three children.

Griffin Arthur Fraser

In 2002, Fraser welcomed his first child, Griffin Arthur, with his "George of the Jungle" co-star Smith, who was his wife at the time. The couple got married in 1998. They had three children together before they divorced, which Fraser announced in 2007, according to People.

Griffin is on the autism spectrum, Fraser shared in a 2018 interview with GQ.

"(Griffin) needs extra love in the world, and he gets it," Fraser told the outlet.

The "Crash" actor also talked about his son's personality, describing him as a "curative."

"People have some rough edges to them," Fraser said. "He just makes them, I don’t know … put things into sharper relief and maybe find a way to have a little bit more compassion. They don’t put themselves first so much around him.”

The “Mummy” star also told Prinze that Griffin's physique helped him prepare for his role as Charlie, a morbidly obese man, in "The Whale."

“He’s a big kid," Fraser said. "He’s six foot five. He’s got big hands and feet, a big body. I understand intimately what it is to be close to a person who lives with obesity.”

Fraser said that he loves the type of person Griffin, 20, is growing into.

"He knows nothing of irony," he said. "He doesn’t know what cynicism is. You can’t insult him. He can’t insult you. He’s the happiest person and is, in my life and many others, also the manifestation of love."

Holden Fraser

Brendan Fraser and son Holden Fraser and the NYC screening of "The Whale." Taylor Hill / Contributor / Getty Images

In 2004, Fraser and Smith welcomed their second child, Holden Fletcher.

Holden is a model and a student at New York University. In November, Holden accompanied his dad and his younger brother, Leland, to a New York City screening of “The Whale.” For the event, he wore a turtleneck with a navy blue jacket and black pants.

Fraser once visited his second-oldest son at school to talk to his class about "The Whale," he revealed to Geist on the “Sunday Sitdown” podcast.

“I was able to go into my 18-year-old’s film studies class just before it came out and give a sort of Q&A,” Fraser said. “They’d all gone out to see ‘The Whale,’ and they’re whipsmart kids. They understand the craft of filmmaking in a way that’s so impressive.”

Leland Fraser

Brendan Fraser and son Leland Fraser at the NYC screening of "The Whale." Taylor Hill / Contributor / Getty Images

Leland Francis is the youngest in the family, born in 2006. Like Holden, Leland grew up to be a model.

However, another one of his passions is rocking out with his band The Alligators.

Leland also walked the red carpet alongside his dad at the New York City screening of “The Whale" in November, wearing a red and black shirt with a black jacket and matching pants.

In 2010, Fraser said Leland is like “a professional fire plug" on "The Rachael Ray Show," according to People.

“He goes through brushes and briers and comes out on the other side scratched and smiling," Fraser said. "It’s all good!”