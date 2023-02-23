Brendan Fraser explains leaving the spotlight: ‘I was on a merry-go-round and wanted the music to stop’ 

Brendon Fraser is speaking out about why he stepped away from the spotlight.

"The Whale" actor was a sensation in the late 1990s and early 2000s, cranking out hits back-to-back such as "The Mummy," "George of the Jungle," "Crash" and "Dudley Do-Right."

"At that time, it was a break-neck pace," he said in a preview clip of his interview on Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist, set to air in full Feb. 26.

"I was really out of the gate early," Fraser recalled. "There were a lot of films I was doing that was overlapping with one another. I was sometimes in competition on opening weekends with my own project because the release dates."

Brendan Fraser on Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist. TODAY

He then retreated away from the industry for several years and relied on smaller roles.

“I knew that I was also on a merry-go-round and wanted the music to stop,” he told Geist.

Fraser said stepping back back allowed him to "take stock of who I am, where I’m going and what my aspirations are." But after the pause, he noticed the "quiet."

“You get off the merry-go-round and you’re wondering, ‘Wow, geez. It’s a little quiet around here, maybe I should get back to work,” he said.

As he transitioned back into the spotlight with "The Whale," which has earned him an Academy Award nomination for best actor, Fraser said he brought back lessons he learned during his time away.

"I've learned that it's (better) to do good, to work smart instead of work hard, as another birthday rolls by," he told Geist, with a laugh. "And I also learned that I'm a lot more comfortable in my own skin, a lot more at home."

Fraser added that this time also taught him the value of confidence.

"For me, currency is confidence,” he shared. “And I didn’t always have that. It ebbs and flows, but feeling like I’m at home in myself makes me have a stronger sense of ownership over the work I’ve done and what I’m capable of and what I want to do.”

Brendan Fraser in "The Whale" marked his return to Hollywood. TODAY

As "The Whale" has catapulted him back into the mainstream, he said he's better able to receive that attention now.

"I feel so much more receptive and have gratitude for the positive attention that I'm receiving at this time," he said. "It's really humbling."

It's also come with new perks, he shared.

"Now dad’s cool," he said of how his children reacted to his Oscar nomination. "We’ll see how long that lasts."

In the past, when "The Mummy" was on, Fraser said he had to convince his kids of his fame, but they were not interested.

"When they were very small, I'd be like, 'Hey guys,'" he said, acting out how he would gesture between himself and the screen.

"They'd look at it and go, 'That's not Power Rangers, so I don't care,' he recalled.

"What do I have to do," he said. "Here all this time I thought, 'Dad's cool now.' — Nope."