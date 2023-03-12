How to watch the 2023 Oscars with or without cable

Following the star-studded SAG Awards and the Golden Globes, awards season makes its big finale with the Oscars.

Which nominees will win an Academy Award, the most coveted honor for movies? Favorites to win include "The Banshees of Inisherin" and the cast of "Everything, Everywhere All At Once" following sweeps at previous shows.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the 95th Oscars ceremony, with a long list of presenters and performers taking the stage too. His monologue is likely to reference the biggest moment at the Oscars last year, and one of the most conversation-starting moments in the award show's history: When Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock.

Other anticipated moments include Rihanna performing "Lift Me Up," for which she is nominated for best original song, and potential record-breaking moments.

Don't miss the biggest night in film. Here's how to tune in.

When are the 2023 Oscars?

The Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. They begin at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

For red carpet coverage, you can tune into E! starting at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT. Alternatively, the official red carpet show, "Countdown to the Oscars," will start airing at 6:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

What channel can I watch the Oscars on in 2023?

This year, the Oscars will be televised live on ABC. You can also access the Academy Awards online by logging into ABC.com and the ABC app through your cable provider.

How can I watch the Oscars without a cable?

Those without cable can stream ABC on services like Sling TV, YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV. Many of these subscription services offer a free trial, which you can activate the day of the Oscars.

Or, there's always the option to watch at a local venue or friend's house.