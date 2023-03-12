What is ‘Naatu Naatu’? The song is poised to make Oscars history

"Naatu Naatu," the irresistible standout track from the movie musical “RRR," has already had a moment. The jaw-dropping choreography has racked up 123 million YouTube plays and launched a TikTok challenge.

Clocking in at nearly five minutes of non-stop, energetic dance, it's easy to see why "Naatu Naatu" — whose name means "Dance Dance" in English — has gone viral.

The "Naatu Naatu" dance scene from "RRR." YouTube

Now, the joyous tune is poised to make history at the 2023 Oscars: "Naatu Naatu" is the first song from an Indian movie to land a nomination for the Academy Award for best original song. If it wins, "Naatu Naatu" would be the first Telugu-language song to earn an Oscar.

Further, "Naatu Naatu" is just the second Indian song to be nominated at the Oscars for best original song, following “Jai Ho” from “Slumdog Millionaire,” which won the award in 2009. The Dev Patel flick, which also won best picture, was technically a British-produced movie, Variety reports.

Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava are set to perform the song at the 2023 Oscars, held at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

"RRR," which stands for "Rise! Roar! Revolt," is an action adventure following two real-life revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (played Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (N. T. Rama Rao Jr.), who fought to liberate India from British colonial rule in the 1920s.

In the "Naatu Naatu" sequence, Rao and Charan's characters challenge their English foes to, well, a dance-off, in an effort to show their pride for their homeland.

Composer M.M. Keeravani told GoldDerby the characters' sentiments are reflected in the music.

“This is what we are, let us present ourselves with what we’ve learned, what we know, what we enjoyed in our childhood,” says Keeravani said. "Let us enjoy this beat, this 6/8 signature beat talking about all the things we enjoy, all the things we feel energetic and feel high about, all the things that belong to the motherland, and everything about us. So just look at us. It’s kind of exhibiting and displaying and showcasing their inner energy, packed with lots of stamina.”

“RRR," currently available to stream on Netflix, is an international phenomenon, inspiring people to recreate the dance online — or just sing along. BTS member Jungkook recently made headlines for a video he posted of himself enjoying "Naatu Naatu."

Choreographer Prem Rakshith designed the song to be participatory, director SS Rajamouli told ScreenDaily.

“He had to compose a step that would look great with two people doing it together, but not so complicated that no-one could do it. We wanted people to imitate the steps," Rajamouli said. "We wanted brothers and sisters, fathers and sons, mothers and daughters, friends to see it and say, ‘That looks so fun, let’s try it’. And after a couple of tries, they should be able to do it. We wanted it to go viral on social media, and it took a lot of time (to choreograph).”

The upbeat track is going up against nominees that include Rihanna, David Byrne, Diane Warren and Lady Gaga, but is a frontrunner to win.

In January “Naatu Naatu” made history as the first ever Asian song to win a Golden Globe, beating out competitors like Taylor Swift and Rihanna.

M.M. Keeravani accepting the award at the Golden Globes. Rich Polk/NBC / NBC via Getty Images

"This is the best news to wake up to," the "RRR" account tweeted.