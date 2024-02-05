Oprah instantly becomes a meme while dancing to Miley Cyrus ‘Flowers’  

Not even Oprah Winfrey is immune to the catchy tune that is Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers.”

Cyrus, who just won her first Grammy for best pop solo performance, performed a rendition of the song, which was from her most recent album "Endless Summer Vacation."

The singer playfully called out the crowd at the start of her energetic performance.

“Why are you acting like you don’t know this song?” she said. Soon, the crowd got to their feet, including Winfrey. She mouthed the lyrics to Cyrus' anthem to empowerment with gusto.

"oh oprah was FEELING herself during flowers," one X user wrote, paired with a video of the moment.

"Oprah giving it her EVERYTHING singing along to Flowers," wrote X user @Seanlofficial.

"sorry but oprah is ME," wrote @bangerzhearts.

Other fans remembered moments when when Winfrey was less sure of the lyrics, like at Adele's One Night Only segment.

Later in the evening, Winfrey paid tribute to her late friend, rock legend Tina Turner, during the Grammys' in memoriam segment.

Hosted by comedian and former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah for a fourth year in a row, the 2024 Grammys are broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. They are available to watch on CBS and various streaming platforms.

SZA leads the list of nominees with nine nominations, with stars like Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Rodrigo, Victoria Monet and more also up for awards. Performers include Dua Lipa, Luke Combs and Joni Mitchell, among others.

Follow TODAY.com for complete Grammys coverage, including this year’s winners, unexpected moments, and can’t-miss performances from the biggest names in music.