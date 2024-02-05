Stevie Wonder, Fantasia Barrino lead an epic, emotional Grammys in memoriam

The 2024 Grammy Awards were a night of celebration, but also one of remembrance.

The biggest names in music came together at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 4 to celebrate another impressive year in their industry. They also came together to pay tribute to the talent who died in the last year during the emotional in memoriam segment.

Stevie Wonder performs onstage for the in memoriam segment. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Stevie Wonder was on hand to pay tribute to the late Tony Bennett, kicking off the in memoriam segment. Before his performance, he recalled Bennett's contribution to music and his love for art, peace, civil rights and more.

Wonder then performed “For Once in My Life” alongside a video of Bennett also singing the song. He also performed “The Best Is Yet To Come.”

Annie Lennox was next and sang Sinead O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.”

Annie Lennox paid tribute to Sinead O'Connor. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Among those who appeared on the screen during the segment were Tina Turner, Jimmy Buffett, Harry Belafonte and many more.

Lenny Kravitz continued by paying tribute to Clarence Avant, the music executive and film producer, before introducing Jon Batiste, who performed "Ain’t No Sunshine" and "Lean on Me" by Bill Withers, and “Optimistic” featuring Ann Nesby by Sounds of Blackness.

Oprah Winfrey also took the stage as she praised her favorite artist and friend Tina Turner. She then introduced Fantasia Barrino, who was decked in gold fringe as she performed "Proud Mary" by Ike & Tina Turner.

Barrino was accompanied by a slew of dancers in Turner-inspired dresses. The crowd went wild as the singer and her crew took over the stage and did their best Turner moves.

Fantasia Barrino saluting Tina Turner onstage. Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Hosted by comedian and former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah for a fourth year in a row, the 2024 Grammys are broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. They are available to watch on CBS and various streaming platforms.

SZA led the list of nominees with nine nominations, with stars like Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Rodrigo, Victoria Monet and were also up for awards. Performers included Dua Lipa, Luke Combs and Joni Mitchell, among others.

Follow TODAY.com for complete Grammys coverage, including this year’s winners, unexpected moments, and can’t-miss performances from the biggest names in music.