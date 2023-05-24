Legendary singer Tina Turner dies at age 83

Beloved singer Tina Turner, known as the "Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll" whose career as a legendary performer spans more than six decades, has died. She was 83 years old.

The news of her death was announced in a post shared May 24 on her official Facebook page.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," the post said. "With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

Turner rose to fame in the 1950s and obtained international stardom with songs like "The Best," "What's Love Got To Do With It" and "We Don't Need Another Hero."

This story is developing and will be updated.