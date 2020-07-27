Jenna Bush Hager shares pics from first visit with her parents in 8 months

Jenna Bush Hager has now had two heartwarming reunions in the last week.

Not only did she celebrate being back on TODAY with Hoda Kotb in Studio 1A for the first time since March on Monday, she also was recently able to bring her family to visit her parents for the first time this year.

"It felt so good, I got to have a little bit of time with my family last week," Jenna said on the fourth hour of TODAY. "I got to see my parents for the first time in eight months."

Hal has gotten so big! Jenna's youngest son will celebrate his 1st birthday next week on Aug. 5. Jenna Bush Hager

Jenna and her husband, Henry, brought their three children to Jenna's parents' ranch in Texas to see them for the first time since well before the pandemic began.

It also gave former President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush a chance to spend some time with their newest grandson, Hal, after having only seen him once since he was born last year.

Jenna shared a sweet photo of her parents with Hal and her two daughters, Mila, 7, and Poppy, 4.

Former President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush were able to spend some quality time with Jenna Bush Hager, her husband, Henry, and their three children during a recent visit. Jenna Bush Hager

"It was great. We got COVID tests to go and see them," Jenna said. "There they are holding their grandkids, and they'd only seen Hal maybe once.

"Mila is now waking up at 5 in the morning because she was there waking up, running down to be with her Grammy and Jefe, and I just think even little moments of being with family (are special)."

The family is now getting ready to celebrate Hal's 1st birthday next week on Aug. 5.

"I can no longer use the excuse I just had a baby," Jenna joked. "Which I say to people, 'I just had a baby,' and they'll see the baby and they're like, 'He's a toddler.'''